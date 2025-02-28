Farmers cultivating early cotton will receive Rs25,000 as support

LAHORE: Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani announced on Thursday that the farmers cultivating early cotton between February 15 and March 31 will receive a financial assistance of Rs 25,000 from the provincial government.

Underscoring the benefits of early cotton sowing, he said that the target for early cotton sowing this year is set at 1 million acres and that government-owned and leased lands will be utilized for early cotton cultivation.

He was speaking at a seminar on early cotton organized by the provincial agriculture department and a private fertilizer company in Sahiwal District. Other notable attendees included Parliamentary Secretary for Agriculture Usama Khan Leghari, MPA Chaudhry Javed, Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, and Commissioner Sahiwal Division Shoaib Iqbal Syed.

The minister emphasized that agricultural scientists have been assigned a special task to develop climate-smart cotton varieties. He assured that all possible resources are being mobilized to achieve cotton production targets, while concrete measures are being taken to ensure the availability of quality agricultural inputs at affordable prices. He urged all stakeholders to play an active role in achieving the early cotton sowing targets and appreciated the private sector’s collaboration in raising awareness about early cotton cultivation.

Addressing the seminar, the Minister stated that the Chief Minister of Punjab is committed to reviving cotton cultivation in the province. In this regard, a special package has been introduced to promote early cotton sowing. He highlighted that the Punjab government has allocated Rs. 72 billion in the FY 2024-25 budget to address farmers’ issues. Furthermore, under the interest-free agricultural loan scheme, Rs 50 billion has already been disbursed.

To support agricultural growth in Punjab, several initiatives, such as the Green Tractor Program, Internship Program, and establishment of Agri-Malls, are currently underway, aiming to reduce farmers’ production costs significantly.

Speaking at the seminar, Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo highlighted the crucial role of cotton in the national economy, noting that farmers cultivate this crop with a deep sense of national responsibility.

