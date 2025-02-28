AIRLINK 184.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.03%)
BOP 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
CNERGY 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
FCCL 40.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.47%)
FFL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
FLYNG 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
HUBC 131.80 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.56%)
HUMNL 13.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.8%)
KEL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.67%)
KOSM 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
MLCF 51.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
OGDC 212.75 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.3%)
PACE 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
PAEL 42.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.59%)
PIAHCLA 16.57 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
PIBTL 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.68%)
POWER 11.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 175.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.29%)
PRL 34.80 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.2%)
PTC 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.67%)
SEARL 94.90 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.51%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.75%)
SSGC 32.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.18%)
SYM 16.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.1%)
TELE 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
TPLP 11.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 61.05 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.33%)
WAVESAPP 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.4%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
YOUW 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
BR100 11,943 Increased By 22.8 (0.19%)
BR30 35,891 Increased By 82.8 (0.23%)
KSE100 114,065 Increased By 280.6 (0.25%)
KSE30 35,449 Increased By 61.5 (0.17%)
Feb 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-02-28

Punjab committed to upholding press freedom: Azma

Recorder Report Published February 28, 2025 Updated February 28, 2025 08:04am

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has felicitated the newly elected office bearers of the PFUJ including President Afzal Butt and Secretary General Arshad Ansari.

In a statement, Azma Bokhari emphasized that PFUJ has always played a pivotal role in the struggle for press freedom and the protection of journalists’ rights. She affirmed that the Punjab government remains committed to upholding press freedom and safeguarding journalists’ rights, with concrete measures being implemented in this regard.

She further highlighted that under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, historic initiatives are being taken for the journalist community. For the first time, substantial grants have been allocated to Punjab’s press clubs, marking a significant step toward the welfare of journalists, she said.

Azma Bokhari noted that Maryam Nawaz envisions every journalist owning a home, and under this vision, efforts to provide plots to journalists are being expedited. She expressed confidence that the new PFUJ leadership would fulfil its responsibilities with excellence and play a proactive role in addressing the issues faced by the journalist community.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

journalists PFUJ press freedom Azma Bokhari Afzal Butt Arshad Ansari

Comments

200 characters

Punjab committed to upholding press freedom: Azma

Police blockades, road closures: TTAP manages to hold final round of grand moot

Jefferies Investors team meets Aurangzeb

Water, snow shortage: NPCC warns of lower hydel generation

KESC sell-off helped avert massive circular debt: Moonis Alvi

Fumigation licences for 57 cos: Food ministry gets NA panel’s approval

MoE, affiliated depts: PD panel examines budget proposals for PSDP

FY25 PSDP covers 1,071 projects, NA panel told

Aurangzeb, MUFAP team discuss mutual fund industry growth

Ceramic, porcelain tiles: new customs values fixed

Attack on military installations on May 9th: SC questions ‘identification’ of culprits

Read more stories