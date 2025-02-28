Punjab committed to upholding press freedom: Azma

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has felicitated the newly elected office bearers of the PFUJ including President Afzal Butt and Secretary General Arshad Ansari.

In a statement, Azma Bokhari emphasized that PFUJ has always played a pivotal role in the struggle for press freedom and the protection of journalists’ rights. She affirmed that the Punjab government remains committed to upholding press freedom and safeguarding journalists’ rights, with concrete measures being implemented in this regard.

She further highlighted that under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, historic initiatives are being taken for the journalist community. For the first time, substantial grants have been allocated to Punjab’s press clubs, marking a significant step toward the welfare of journalists, she said.

Azma Bokhari noted that Maryam Nawaz envisions every journalist owning a home, and under this vision, efforts to provide plots to journalists are being expedited. She expressed confidence that the new PFUJ leadership would fulfil its responsibilities with excellence and play a proactive role in addressing the issues faced by the journalist community.

