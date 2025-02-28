‘FoodAg Manufacturing Expo’ continues for 2nd day

LAHORE: The second day of the FoodAg Manufacturing 2025 exhibition at the Lahore Expo Centre continued to shine as a landmark event for the agriculture, food processing, and manufacturing industries.

The day was marked by vibrant B2B networking sessions, high profile meetings and the showcasing of cutting-edge technologies and innovative solutions. International and national exhibitors engaged in meaningful collaborations, while the PHDEC Pavilion highlighted Pakistan’s agricultural potential.

The exhibition brought together over 152 exhibitors, including 37 international participants from China, Japan, Italy, Turkiye, South Korea, and other countries, alongside 44 national exhibitors and 24 packaging companies.

The exhibition was divided into six key sectors: Agritech Solutions, Agro-Livestock Processing Machinery, Packaging Machinery, Food Storage and Supply Chain, Ingredients.

High-profile meetings of Faiz Ahmad, Chief Executive TDAP and Sheryar Taj, Secretary TDAP in collaboration with representatives from the Governments of Punjab, KPK, and Balochistan, centered on enhancing investment and bilateral trade in critical agricultural and food sectors.

The discussions highlighted trade opportunities in agriculture, fisheries, seeds, meat, fruits, value-added fruits, and vegetables with key markets such as China, Japan, Korea, Italy, Turkey, and the USA. A major focus was on the relocation of industries from China under the CPEC framework, with plans for follow-up meetings through Pakistan’s trade missions in the china and other strategic markets.

During the event, TDAP played a pivotal role in facilitating over 347 B2B meetings between buyers and exhibitors, leading to numerous business deals and partnerships. Four MoUs were signed, marking significant collaborations across diverse sectors. These included Badot (specializing in potato-based cosmetics), Bio Mark Pharmaceuticals, World Trading (focused on R&D for amino acid fertilizers and high-quality potato and garlic seeds), Wireless Seeds, STS Robotech (innovating in fried chicken production and robotics), and Dawon Solution (advancing livestock waste management technologies). These agreements underscore the exhibition’s success in fostering innovation, cross-border partnerships, and sustainable growth in the food and agriculture industries.

Moreover, Daifullah AlFawaz, Director of Agro & Food at the Ministry of Investment, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, led a series of high-level meetings with key stakeholders to explore investment and trade opportunities in Pakistan’s agro-food sector. Engaging with government bodies and industry leaders, AlFawaz met with the Minister for Agriculture Punjab, the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), and the Pakistan Halal Authority (PHA) to discuss collaborations in agritech, halal certification, and food exports.

