16th NA shows relatively weaker performance in terms of agenda items

Recorder Report Published 28 Feb, 2025

LAHORE: The 16th National Assembly has passed 47 bills passed in its first year, a staggering 370% increase compared to the 10 bills passed during the first year of the 15th National Assembly.

This heightened legislative activity includes critical laws and the 26th constitutional amendment, most of which were rushed through without adequate time and scrutiny by the Assembly.

In addition, several laws including nine crucially-important ones were hurried for passage without review by MNAs and without being referred to relevant standing committees.

According to the annual analysis of the first year performance of the 16th National Assembly, PILDAT has noted that the Assembly was convened for fewer working days and fewer working hours compared to the previous Assembly though it underwent a surge in crucial legislative activity much of which was passed without required scrutiny and deliberation by the MNAs.

The 16th National Assembly was convened for its inaugural session on February 29, 2024, with its first parliamentary year ending on February 28, 2025.

The 16th National Assembly analysis has shown a relatively weaker performance in terms of agenda items planned and disposed of, with 49.18% of the scheduled agenda items left over during its first year indicating significant portion of planned business remains incomplete in the National Assembly.

Compared to its predecessor, the 16th National Assembly was convened for fewer sittings (93) and worked for significantly fewer hours (212) than the 15th National Assembly’s first-year record of 96 sittings and 297 hours.

It should be mentioned that the cost of a working hour in the first year of the 16th National Assembly comes to about PKR 60.08 million per hour while the average budget per sitting of the 16th National Assembly in its first year stood at PKR 136.96 million.

