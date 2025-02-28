OGDCL to organise Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025 in April

ISLAMABAD: Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), Pakistan’s leading exploration and production (E&P) company, in collaboration with the Government of Pakistan and strategic partners, is set to organise the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025 (PMIF25) on April 8-9, 2025, at the Jinnah Convention Centre in Islamabad.

The forum will serve as a premier platform for global stakeholders to explore investment opportunities in Pakistan’s emerging minerals sector and unlock the country’s vast mineral potential.

Under the patronage of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division), OGDCL is at the forefront of this landmark event to showcase the country’s immense untapped mineral wealth. Partners for the event include Barrick, Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), Government Holdings (Private) Limited (GHPL), Pakistan Minerals Private Limited (PMPL), Frontier Works Organization (FWO), Mari Energies, and Reko Diq Mining Company (RDMC).

During the event, the federal government will formally unveil Pakistan’s newly developed, investor-friendly National Minerals Harmonisation Framework 2025.

