AIRLINK 184.69 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.11%)
BOP 12.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
CNERGY 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.56%)
FCCL 40.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.87%)
FFL 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
FLYNG 26.94 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.35%)
HUBC 131.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.58%)
HUMNL 13.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.92%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
KOSM 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.91%)
MLCF 51.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.93%)
OGDC 212.11 Increased By ▲ 3.23 (1.55%)
PACE 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
PAEL 42.55 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.12%)
PIAHCLA 16.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.66%)
PIBTL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.54%)
POWER 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.51%)
PPL 175.00 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.24%)
PRL 34.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.97%)
PTC 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.05%)
SEARL 94.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.9%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SSGC 33.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-3.13%)
SYM 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.44%)
TELE 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
TPLP 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.89%)
TRG 60.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.38%)
WAVESAPP 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.21%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
YOUW 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2%)
BR100 11,930 Increased By 4.9 (0.04%)
BR30 35,810 Increased By 73.5 (0.21%)
KSE100 113,784 Decreased By -78 (-0.07%)
KSE30 35,387 Decreased By -13.7 (-0.04%)
Feb 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-02-28

Efforts being made to improve steps against climate change: minister

Press Release Published 28 Feb, 2025 06:24am

KARACHI: Sindh’s Minister for Energy and Planning, Nasir Hussain Shah, stated that the entire world is currently facing climate change, with Pakistan being among the most affected. He made these remarks while addressing a Climate Change Conference organised by the Pakistan Academic Consortium.

Nasir Shah highlighted the extreme conditions Pakistan experienced in 2022, emphasising that the country faces challenges in both drought and floods. He appreciated the Directorate of Private Schools for organising the conference and noted that many students presented proposals on how to mitigate climate change. He stated that efforts are being made to improve measures against climate change.

He further mentioned that, following Chairman Bilawal Bhutto’s vision, free solar systems are being provided to the education and health sectors. The chief minister of Sindh has allocated funds for this initiative, and solar systems are being installed in schools and colleges in phases.

Additionally, discussions have been held with K-Electric, Hesco, and Sepco regarding electricity supply in Sindh. The government is striving to ensure that load shedding does not occur during the holy month of Ramazan. The power supply companies argue that load shedding is carried out in areas where bills are not paid. However, the Sindh government has urged these companies to be considerate during Ramazan to prevent public inconvenience.

The conference was also attended by the Director of Private Institutions, Rafia Javed, along with other participants.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

climate change Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Ramazan Climate Change Conference

Comments

200 characters

Efforts being made to improve steps against climate change: minister

Police blockades, road closures: TTAP manages to hold final round of grand moot

Jefferies Investors team meets Aurangzeb

Water, snow shortage: NPCC warns of lower hydel generation

KESC sell-off helped avert massive circular debt: Moonis Alvi

Fumigation licences for 57 cos: Food ministry gets NA panel’s approval

MoE, affiliated depts: PD panel examines budget proposals for PSDP

FY25 PSDP covers 1,071 projects, NA panel told

Aurangzeb, MUFAP team discuss mutual fund industry growth

Ceramic, porcelain tiles: new customs values fixed

Attack on military installations on May 9th: SC questions ‘identification’ of culprits

Read more stories