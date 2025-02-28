Efforts being made to improve steps against climate change: minister

KARACHI: Sindh’s Minister for Energy and Planning, Nasir Hussain Shah, stated that the entire world is currently facing climate change, with Pakistan being among the most affected. He made these remarks while addressing a Climate Change Conference organised by the Pakistan Academic Consortium.

Nasir Shah highlighted the extreme conditions Pakistan experienced in 2022, emphasising that the country faces challenges in both drought and floods. He appreciated the Directorate of Private Schools for organising the conference and noted that many students presented proposals on how to mitigate climate change. He stated that efforts are being made to improve measures against climate change.

He further mentioned that, following Chairman Bilawal Bhutto’s vision, free solar systems are being provided to the education and health sectors. The chief minister of Sindh has allocated funds for this initiative, and solar systems are being installed in schools and colleges in phases.

Additionally, discussions have been held with K-Electric, Hesco, and Sepco regarding electricity supply in Sindh. The government is striving to ensure that load shedding does not occur during the holy month of Ramazan. The power supply companies argue that load shedding is carried out in areas where bills are not paid. However, the Sindh government has urged these companies to be considerate during Ramazan to prevent public inconvenience.

The conference was also attended by the Director of Private Institutions, Rafia Javed, along with other participants.

