AIRLINK 184.69 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.11%)
BOP 12.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
CNERGY 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.56%)
FCCL 40.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.87%)
FFL 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
FLYNG 26.94 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.35%)
HUBC 131.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.58%)
HUMNL 13.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.92%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
KOSM 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.91%)
MLCF 51.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.93%)
OGDC 212.11 Increased By ▲ 3.23 (1.55%)
PACE 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
PAEL 42.55 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.12%)
PIAHCLA 16.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.66%)
PIBTL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.54%)
POWER 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.51%)
PPL 175.00 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.24%)
PRL 34.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.97%)
PTC 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.05%)
SEARL 94.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.9%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SSGC 33.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-3.13%)
SYM 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.44%)
TELE 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
TPLP 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.89%)
TRG 60.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.38%)
WAVESAPP 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.21%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
YOUW 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2%)
BR100 11,930 Increased By 4.9 (0.04%)
BR30 35,810 Increased By 73.5 (0.21%)
KSE100 113,784 Decreased By -78 (-0.07%)
KSE30 35,387 Decreased By -13.7 (-0.04%)
Feb 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-02-28

IMF recommends greater exchange rate flexibility for India

Reuters Published 28 Feb, 2025 06:24am

MUMBAI: The International Monetary Fund retained its classification of India’s “de facto” exchange rate regime as “stabilised” for the period of December 2022 to November 2024 after its latest article IV review, it said in a statement on Thursday.

“While the exchange rate has depreciated moderately from November 2024, more observations are necessary to determine its new trend. Until then, the de facto exchange rate arrangement remains classified as a stabilised arrangement,” IMF said.

While IMF directors recommended greater exchange rate flexibility as the first line of defence in absorbing external shocks with interventions limited to addressing disorderly market conditions, a few saw the need for FX interventions in other cases, noting limitations in the current global financial safety net.

The IMF had first moved to the “stabilised” classification for India from “floating” in December 2023.

“Greater exchange rate flexibility would reduce the need for holding costly precautionary FX reserves, promote FX market development, prevent moral hazard by encouraging firms to actively manage their currency risk through hedging, and reduce fluctuations in domestic financial system liquidity,” it said.

However, during periods of global financial stress leading to destabilising premiums, FX interventions can play a supporting role to improve market functioning and mitigate adverse impacts on output and inflation, it added.

IMF expects India’s real GDP to grow at 6.5% in 2024/25 and 2025/26, supported by robust growth in private consumption on the back of sustained economic and financial stability.

India’s recent tariff reductions can enhance competitiveness and foster India’s role in global value chains, IMF said.

The report recommended comprehensive structural reforms which would be crucial to create high-quality jobs, invigorate investment, and unleash higher potential growth.

The global lender also expects headline inflation to converge to the 4% target as food price shocks wane while on the external front, it said the current account could widen somewhat but remain moderate at -1.3% of GDP in 2025/26.

IMF directors commended the Indian authorities for their commitment to fiscal prudence and welcomed the adoption of a debt target as the medium-term fiscal anchor, which would enhance transparency and accountability, the report said.

They also broadly agreed that a more well-rounded fiscal framework that includes state and central government, as well as a more detailed fiscal deficit path with sufficient flexibility, could be used as a guide.

IMF FX reserves

Comments

200 characters

IMF recommends greater exchange rate flexibility for India

Police blockades, road closures: TTAP manages to hold final round of grand moot

Jefferies Investors team meets Aurangzeb

Water, snow shortage: NPCC warns of lower hydel generation

KESC sell-off helped avert massive circular debt: Moonis Alvi

Fumigation licences for 57 cos: Food ministry gets NA panel’s approval

MoE, affiliated depts: PD panel examines budget proposals for PSDP

FY25 PSDP covers 1,071 projects, NA panel told

Aurangzeb, MUFAP team discuss mutual fund industry growth

Ceramic, porcelain tiles: new customs values fixed

Attack on military installations on May 9th: SC questions ‘identification’ of culprits

Read more stories