KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Thursday (February 27, 2025).

========================================================================= CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING ========================================================================= USD 279.13 281.30 AED 76.05 76.60 EURO 291.73 294.62 SAR 74.33 74.85 GBP 352.97 356.17 INTERBANK 279.55 279.70 JPY 1.84 1.88 =========================================================================

