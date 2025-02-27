AIRLINK 184.69 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.11%)
BOP 12.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
CNERGY 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.56%)
FCCL 40.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.87%)
FFL 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
FLYNG 26.94 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.35%)
HUBC 131.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.58%)
HUMNL 13.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.92%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
KOSM 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.91%)
MLCF 51.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.93%)
OGDC 212.11 Increased By ▲ 3.23 (1.55%)
PACE 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
PAEL 42.55 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.12%)
PIAHCLA 16.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.66%)
PIBTL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.54%)
POWER 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.51%)
PPL 175.00 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.24%)
PRL 34.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.97%)
PTC 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.05%)
SEARL 94.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.9%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SSGC 33.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-3.13%)
SYM 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.44%)
TELE 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
TPLP 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.89%)
TRG 60.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.38%)
WAVESAPP 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.21%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
YOUW 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2%)
BR100 11,930 Increased By 4.9 (0.04%)
BR30 35,810 Increased By 73.5 (0.21%)
KSE100 113,784 Decreased By -78 (-0.07%)
KSE30 35,387 Decreased By -13.7 (-0.04%)
Feb 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Brazil’s current account deficit deteriorates more-than-expected in January

Reuters Published 27 Feb, 2025 06:52pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BRASILIA: Brazil’s current account deficit in January came in slightly larger than expected, marking a sharp deterioration from the same month last year amid a shrinking trade surplus, central bank data showed on Thursday.

Latin America’s largest economy posted a current account deficit of $8.7 billion in the first month of the year, nearly double the $4.4 billion shortfall reported in January 2024.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a deficit of $8.3 billion.

Foreign direct investment (FDI) for the month totaled $6.5 billion, broadly in line with the $6.55 billion projected by economists.

Over the 12-month period, the current account deficit rose to 3.02% of gross domestic product, the worst level since June 2020, though still covered by FDI, which stood at 3.16% of GDP.

The monthly deficit was driven by a steep decline in the trade surplus, which fell to $1.2 billion, a 78% drop from January last year.

Brazil central bank urges caution as credit expands amid high debt levels

This was due to rising imports, reflecting an economy that remains resilient despite an aggressive monetary tightening cycle aimed at curbing inflation, coupled with a decline in exports.

Central bank data showed the services account deficit widened $1 billion to $4.6 billion, while the deficit in the factor payments account narrowed $1.1 billion to $5.6 billion.

Brazil Brazil's current account deficit

Comments

200 characters

Brazil’s current account deficit deteriorates more-than-expected in January

Abu Dhabi crown prince receives guard of honour on his first visit to Pakistan

KSE-100 closes marginally lower as late-session selling erases intra-day gains

Rupee records marginal decline against US dollar

‘Operation Swift Retort’: Armed Forces reaffirm commitment to defend nation

Ramazan 2025: minimum Nisab fixed at Rs179,689 for Zakat

Bodies of 6 Pakistanis killed in Libya boat tragedy repatriated

Pakistan-Bangladesh Champions Trophy match called off due to rain

Greentree Holdings’ $52 Million TRG Pakistan share purchase faces legal challenge

OGDCL begins gas production from Dera Bugti’s Uch-36 well

Gold price per tola decreases Rs3,300 in Pakistan

Read more stories