Brazil’s current account deficit deteriorates more-than-expected in January

BRASILIA: Brazil’s current account deficit in January came in slightly larger than expected, marking a sharp deterioration from the same month last year amid a shrinking trade surplus, central bank data showed on Thursday.

Latin America’s largest economy posted a current account deficit of $8.7 billion in the first month of the year, nearly double the $4.4 billion shortfall reported in January 2024.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a deficit of $8.3 billion.

Foreign direct investment (FDI) for the month totaled $6.5 billion, broadly in line with the $6.55 billion projected by economists.

Over the 12-month period, the current account deficit rose to 3.02% of gross domestic product, the worst level since June 2020, though still covered by FDI, which stood at 3.16% of GDP.

The monthly deficit was driven by a steep decline in the trade surplus, which fell to $1.2 billion, a 78% drop from January last year.

Brazil central bank urges caution as credit expands amid high debt levels

This was due to rising imports, reflecting an economy that remains resilient despite an aggressive monetary tightening cycle aimed at curbing inflation, coupled with a decline in exports.

Central bank data showed the services account deficit widened $1 billion to $4.6 billion, while the deficit in the factor payments account narrowed $1.1 billion to $5.6 billion.