Trump to decide on tariff policies for all countries after April 1, Hassett tells CNBC

US President Donald Trump will decide on tariff policies for all countries including Mexico and Canada after a study comes out on April 1, White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett told CNBC in an interview on Thursday.

Hassett told CNBC that Trump extended the tariffs deadline on Wednesday by saying “we are going to deal with Mexico and Canada presumably the same time we deal with everything else.”

“The schedule is that there’s a study coming out on April 1 and after that the president is going to decide what to do about tariff policies for all countries,” he added.