Bodies of 6 Pakistanis killed in Libya boat tragedy repatriated

The bodies of 6 Pakistanis, victims of a devastating boat accident in Libya, were brought back to Pakistan on Thursday, according to a report by Radio Pakistan.

Minister for Housing and Works Riaz Hussain Pirzada received the remains at Islamabad airport, expressing the government’s solidarity with the grieving families.

Speaking at the airport, Pirzada stated, “the government shares the grief of the bereaved families.”

He assured that efforts are underway to repatriate the bodies of other deceased Pakistanis soon.

He also highlighted ongoing efforts to bring back 37 Pakistani survivors of the tragedy, who are currently awaiting their return home.

The Foreign Office established a crisis management cell at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs soon after the maritime incident.

Out of 73 onboard, 63 were Pakistanis, mostly from Kurram and Bajaur districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.