AIRLINK 184.69 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.11%)
BOP 12.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
CNERGY 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.56%)
FCCL 40.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.87%)
FFL 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
FLYNG 26.94 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.35%)
HUBC 131.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.58%)
HUMNL 13.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.92%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
KOSM 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.91%)
MLCF 51.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.93%)
OGDC 212.11 Increased By ▲ 3.23 (1.55%)
PACE 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
PAEL 42.55 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.12%)
PIAHCLA 16.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.66%)
PIBTL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.54%)
POWER 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.51%)
PPL 175.00 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.24%)
PRL 34.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.97%)
PTC 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.05%)
SEARL 94.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.9%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SSGC 33.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-3.13%)
SYM 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.44%)
TELE 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
TPLP 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.89%)
TRG 60.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.38%)
WAVESAPP 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.21%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
YOUW 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2%)
BR100 11,930 Increased By 4.9 (0.04%)
BR30 35,810 Increased By 73.5 (0.21%)
KSE100 113,784 Decreased By -78 (-0.07%)
KSE30 35,387 Decreased By -13.7 (-0.04%)
Feb 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Zambia’s currency seen under pressure, others stable

Reuters Published 27 Feb, 2025 05:28pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LUSAKA: Zambia’s currency is expected to remain under pressure in the next week to Thursday, while those of Nigeria, Ghana and Uganda are seen broadly steady, traders said.

Nigeria

Nigeria’s naira is seen rangebound because of frequent central bank dollar sales to support the currency.

The naira was quoted at 1,501 to the dollar on the official market on Thursday, LSEG data showed, compared with a closing quote of 1,508 naira a week earlier.

The currency was changing hands at 1,498 naira to the dollar in street trading on Thursday.

“I expect the naira to trade between 1,490 naira and 1,510 naira range next week,” one trader said. “I don’t think the government is interested in seeing rates go below 1,500 naira since that’s where they pegged the budget FX rate.”

Nigeria’s central bank keeps main interest rate unchanged

Ghana

Ghana’s cedi is expected to be little changed from its current levels, extending a recent period of stability on the back of weak foreign-currency demand and increased central bank support.

LSEG data showed the cedi at 15.45 to the dollar on Thursday, compared to 15.50 at last Thursday’s close.

“The cedi traded relatively stable against the dollar in the past week. … We expect a similar narrative in the coming week, with supply and demand for FX in relative equilibrium,” said Sedem Dornoo, a senior trader at Absa Bank Ghana.

Another trader said dollar demand from the energy, manufacturing and services sectors, which account for the bulk of hard-currency demand, was subdued.

Uganda

Uganda’s shilling is seen trading in a broadly stable range, drawing some support from coffee exports.

Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,676/3,686 to the dollar, compared to last Thursday’s close of 3,665/3,675.

“We are seeing elevated flows from the coffee sector which we anticipate will be the main driver of the shilling’s direction in the short term,” said a trader.

He said the local unit was likely to oscillate in the 3,650-3,680 range in the coming week.

Zambia

Zambia’s kwacha is likely to remain under pressure as demand for hard currency continues to outstrip supply.

On Thursday the kwacha was quoted at 28.36 per dollar from 28.15 per dollar a week ago.

“Near term, the kwacha is likely to continue posting minor losses on the back of thin supply,” Zambia National Commercial Bank said in a note.

Nigeria Zambia Nigeria’s naira

Comments

200 characters

Zambia’s currency seen under pressure, others stable

Abu Dhabi crown prince receives guard of honour on his first visit to Pakistan

KSE-100 closes marginally lower as late-session selling erases intra-day gains

Rupee records marginal decline against US dollar

‘Operation Swift Retort’: Armed Forces reaffirm commitment to defend nation

Ramazan 2025: minimum Nisab fixed at Rs179,689 for Zakat

Bodies of 6 Pakistanis killed in Libya boat tragedy repatriated

Pakistan-Bangladesh Champions Trophy match called off due to rain

Greentree Holdings’ $52 Million TRG Pakistan share purchase faces legal challenge

OGDCL begins gas production from Dera Bugti’s Uch-36 well

Gold price per tola decreases Rs3,300 in Pakistan

Read more stories