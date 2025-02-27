AIRLINK 184.69 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.11%)
BOP 12.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
CNERGY 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.56%)
FCCL 40.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.87%)
FFL 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
FLYNG 26.94 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.35%)
HUBC 131.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.58%)
HUMNL 13.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.92%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
KOSM 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.91%)
MLCF 51.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.93%)
OGDC 212.11 Increased By ▲ 3.23 (1.55%)
PACE 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
PAEL 42.55 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.12%)
PIAHCLA 16.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.66%)
PIBTL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.54%)
POWER 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.51%)
PPL 175.00 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.24%)
PRL 34.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.97%)
PTC 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.05%)
SEARL 94.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.9%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SSGC 33.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-3.13%)
SYM 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.44%)
TELE 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
TPLP 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.89%)
TRG 60.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.38%)
WAVESAPP 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.21%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
YOUW 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2%)
BR100 11,930 Increased By 4.9 (0.04%)
BR30 35,810 Increased By 73.5 (0.21%)
KSE100 113,784 Decreased By -78 (-0.07%)
KSE30 35,387 Decreased By -13.7 (-0.04%)
Feb 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Microsoft will urge Trump to overhaul curbs on AI chip exports, WSJ reports

Reuters Published 27 Feb, 2025 04:39pm

Microsoft will call for President Donald Trump’s team to ease the limits on chips that can be used in data centers for training AI models so they no longer apply to a group of U.S. allies, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

The proposal, mentioning allies including India, Switzerland and Israel, will be released in a Microsoft blog post, scheduled for release on Thursday, the report said.

Tighter U.S. restrictions on the exports of advanced artificial intelligence chips, such as those made by leader Nvidia, to Beijing have hurt the ability of American chipmakers and Big Tech to service one of the largest markets for semiconductors, accelerating a global race for AI infrastructure dominance.

While sanctioned telecommunications equipment maker Huawei and its domestic peers have struggled to match Nvidia in building top-end chips that could compete with the U.S. products, Chinese startup DeepSeek’s inference-focused, low-cost models could present an opening, analysts have said.

Meta in talks for $200 billion AI data center project, The Information reports

WSJ reported that, according to Microsoft, the unintended consequence of expanded export restrictions would be that allies facing limited U.S. chip supply would turn to China.

China is using proposed export restrictions to argue to other countries that it would be a better long-term partner for AI infrastructure than the U.S., WSJ quoted Microsoft President Brad Smith as saying in an interview.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Microsoft AI Wall Street Journal AI chip exports

Comments

200 characters

Microsoft will urge Trump to overhaul curbs on AI chip exports, WSJ reports

Abu Dhabi crown prince receives guard of honour on his first visit to Pakistan

KSE-100 closes marginally lower as late-session selling erases intra-day gains

Rupee records marginal decline against US dollar

‘Operation Swift Retort’: Armed Forces reaffirm commitment to defend nation

Ramazan 2025: minimum Nisab fixed at Rs179,689 for Zakat

Bodies of 6 Pakistanis killed in Libya boat tragedy repatriated

Pakistan-Bangladesh Champions Trophy match called off due to rain

Greentree Holdings’ $52 Million TRG Pakistan share purchase faces legal challenge

OGDCL begins gas production from Dera Bugti’s Uch-36 well

Gold price per tola decreases Rs3,300 in Pakistan

Read more stories