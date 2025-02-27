AIRLINK 185.00 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.28%)
Pakistan’s Bisconni to setup $30mn biscuit factory in Abu Dhabi

BR Web Desk Published February 27, 2025 Updated February 27, 2025 03:35pm
Maqsood Ismail, Managing Director of Bisconni Middle East Manufacturing, and Mohamed Al Khadar Al Ahmed, CEO, Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD Group) sign a 50-year land lease agreement for the establishment of their state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in KEZAD. Photo: Kezad Group
Maqsood Ismail, Managing Director of Bisconni Middle East Manufacturing, and Mohamed Al Khadar Al Ahmed, CEO, Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD Group) sign a 50-year land lease agreement for the establishment of their state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in KEZAD. Photo: Kezad Group

With an eye towards international expansion, Bisconni Middle East Manufacturing, a subsidiary of Pakistan’s largest confectionary manufacturer Ismail Industries, has announced plans to establish a $30 million biscuit factory in Abu Dhabi’s KEZAD Al Ma’mourah.

The development follows Bisconni Middle East Manufacturing’s inking of a 50-year land lease agreement with Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD) Group, the largest operator of integrated and purpose-built economic zones, for the establishment of a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, according to a press statement issued by KEZAD Group.

Under the agreement, Bisconni will invest $30 million (AED 110 million) to set up a 37,000 square metre facility in KEZAD that will manufacture biscuits and confectionery products.

“We are pleased to welcome Bisconni to KEZAD, reinforcing our commitment to providing world-class infrastructure and strategic opportunities for leading manufacturers,” Mohamed Al Khadar Al Ahmed, CEO, Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi - KEZAD Group said.

“This partnership marks a significant milestone in strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a regional hub for the food and confectionery industry,” he added.

Similarly, Maqsood Ismail, Managing Director of Bisconni Middle East Manufacturing thanked KEZAD, Abu Dhabi and the UAE authorities for their cooperation and expeditious approval of projects.

“We look forward to an exciting chapter in our international expansion and growth,” he said, as per the press statement.

Last year in June, Ismail Industries informed stakeholders of its plans to set up a subsidiary in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Back then, the Pakistani confectionary manufacturer said that the subsidiary would undertake manufacturing, marketing, sales and distribution of all kinds of food products, including but not limited to biscuits and confectionery and allied products.

UAE’s appeal as a preferred destination for Pakistan’s companies has a lot to do with a streamlined payment process, favourable business environment, and better enforcement of contracts among several other reasons.

Experts believe setting up businesses in the UAE offers Pakistani companies a strategic advantage, enabling them to leverage a global hub with the required infrastructure and a proper legal framework.

