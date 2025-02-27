Jessica Pegula rolls into quarterfinals at Austin

Top-seeded Jessica Pegula never faced a break point while cruising to a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Nuria Parrizas-Diaz of Spain on Wednesday in the second round of the ATX Open at Austin, Texas.

Pegula won 90 percent of her first-serve points (18 of 20) while dispatching Parrizas-Diaz. In the quarterfinals, Pegula will face Russian Anna Blinkova, who rolled to a 6-2, 6-2 win over Germany’s Tatjana Maria.

In other matches, fifth-seeded McCartney Kessler notched a 6-2, 7-5 triumph over Switzerland’s Viktorija Golubic, and Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic rallied for a 4-6, 6-3, 6-0 victory over Brit Jodie Burrage.

Japan’s Ena Shibahara edged Australia’s Kimberly Birrell 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 in the final match of the night.

Merida open Akron

Qualifier Daria Saville of Australia overcame nine double faults while rallying for a 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 victory over Anhelina Kalinina of Ukraine to reach the quarterfinals in Merida, Mexico.

Saville will face second-seeded Paula Badosa of Spain, who cruised past Romania’s Jaqueline Cristian 6-2, 6-1 in 67 minutes.

Maya Joint, an 18-year-old Australian qualifier, upset fifth-seeded Donna Vekic of Croatia 6-1, 6-2. Joint converted just four of her 15 break-point opportunities but saved both break points on her serve.

Her quarterfinal foe will be Elina Avanesyan of Armenia, who sailed to a 6-1, 6-4 victory over Jessica Bouzas Maneiro of Spain.