Pope, whose health is improving, ‘slept well’: Vatican

AFP Published 27 Feb, 2025 01:25pm

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis, battling pneumonia in both lungs, slept well and is resting, the Vatican said Thursday, after revealing the 88-year-old’s condition was slightly improving.

The pontiff, who had part of one of his lungs removed as a young man, has suffered increasing health problems in recent years.

He was admitted to Rome’s Gemelli hospital on February 14 and this is the longest hospitalisation in Francis’s papacy.

Prayers for Pope as Vatican reports peaceful night of rest

“The pope slept well last night and is now resting”, the Vatican said in a morning bulletin on the health of the pontiff.

The clinical conditions of the Argentine, admitted to Gemelli with breathing difficulties, “in the last 24 hours have shown a further, slight improvement,” the Holy See said late Wednesday.

