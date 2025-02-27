AIRLINK 184.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.16%)
Sydney to host 2026 Women's Asian Cup final

Reuters Published 27 Feb, 2025 11:30am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MELBOURNE: Sydney’s Stadium Australia will host the final of the 2026 Women’s Asian Cup on March 21 along with a semi-final and two quarter-finals, organisers said on Thursday.

The other semi-final and quarter-finals will be played at Perth Stadium, where hosts Australia kick off the 12-team tournament on March 1.

More than 60% of tickets for the event will be for matches at Sydney venues while the Gold Coast, the third of the three host cities, will host only group-stage matches.

Governing body Football Australia is banking on big crowds for Australia’s matches following the huge attendances at the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

Australia’s Matildas reached the semi-finals of the global showpiece co-hosted with New Zealand.

Matildas to look back in pride after thrilling host nation

“Following the success of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, Australia will once again come together to support and celebrate women’s sport as we host the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026,” sport minister Anika Wells said in a statement on Thursday.

Four nations have qualified directly – Australia as hosts, and defending champions China, South Korea and Japan as the top three finishers at the 2022 Asian Cup in India.

Qualifiers will be held in June and July to determine the other eight nations.

The draw will be confirmed by August.

