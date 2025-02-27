AIRLINK 184.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.27%)
BOP 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
CNERGY 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.95%)
FCCL 40.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.58%)
FFL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
FLYNG 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.45%)
HUBC 131.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 14.21 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.85%)
KEL 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.11%)
KOSM 6.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 51.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.93%)
OGDC 209.20 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.15%)
PACE 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.64%)
PAEL 42.60 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.24%)
PIAHCLA 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
PIBTL 9.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.71%)
PPL 173.30 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.25%)
PRL 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.23%)
PTC 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
SEARL 95.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.19%)
SILK 1.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 33.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.22%)
SYM 17.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
TELE 8.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
TPLP 11.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 60.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.21%)
WAVESAPP 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.39%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1%)
BR100 11,955 Increased By 30 (0.25%)
BR30 35,826 Increased By 89.9 (0.25%)
KSE100 114,013 Increased By 151 (0.13%)
KSE30 35,436 Increased By 34.7 (0.1%)
Feb 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research LUCK (Lucky Cement Limited) 1,456.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.27%

Lucky: Staying guarded

BR Research Published 27 Feb, 2025 08:01am

As the biggest and most successful cement manufacturer in the country, Lucky Cement (PSX: LUCK) always has a game plan, and luckily, it works out in the end. Lucky has the capacity, the market presence, geographic diversity both in and outside the country, and tight control over its costs and overheads. At a time when the company’s domestic dispatches fell 14 percent (1HFY25), the company’s revenue is up 7 percent year on year; earnings matching this period last year.

This is also despite an increase in costs per ton sold (up 2%). The total dispatches for Lucky increased 9 percent owing to exporting markets becoming more receptive—exports rose 92 percent for the cement company. In 1HFY25 in fact, exports contributed 38 percent to the sales mix, vs 21 percent this period last year. Exports have always helped cement companies to keep idle capacity at bay when domestic demand is weak. This year, the industry is certainly enjoying robust export growth which is helping them recover their fixed costs and keep utilization from slipping any more than it already has. Capacities across the country have been up significantly since only a few years ago, and a slow domestic demand smells like trouble.

What else has helped? Strong pricing power in the domestic market allows manufacturers to keep margins up, access to a generous mix of coal from various sources that help optimize costs, investments in energy efficiencies, and keep the purse strings tight. For Lucky, finance costs are virtually non-existent at 1 percent of revenue, but overheads are up to 10 percent (from 8% in 1HFY24). Despite the increase in expenses, other income at 12 percent of revenue covers these expenses. Other income buttressed the pre-tax bottom line by 35 percent which is higher than last year’s 1H (30%).

Lucky doesn’t have a problem that needs solving, and it seems geared to weather the storm of shrunk demand until the construction market recovers which will be well into the last quarter of the fiscal year. This doesn’t bother Lucky who has its fingers in several honey pots and nearly all of them are making the corporation solid profits, even seemingly during times when the economy is fighting a menacing battle.

cement industry Lucky Cement cement sales cement manufacturer cement export LUCK

Comments

200 characters

Lucky: Staying guarded

PD proposes Rs392.5bn PSDP for in-house projects

300 units consumption: Agriculture, domestic consumers to get benefit of FCA savings

Minister apprises British HC about power sector initiatives

Provisional negative adjustment of FCA: Nepra urged to pass on benefit to KE consumers

Govt says to run USC under PPP

Bun, rusk sales: FTO tells FBR to offer GST relief in budget

Senate panel takes notice of 600 trucks stuck at Pak-Iran border

Govt takes note of rise in prices of edibles ahead of Ramazan

Japanese car makers concern over delay in tax refunds

KPOGCL, consortium sign exploration agreement on Miran Block

Read more stories