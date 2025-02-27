PSX remains volatile

KARACHI: After two days of positive momentum, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) experienced a volatile session on Wednesday, as investors sought to capitalize on gains through profit booking.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index lost 665.76 points or 0.58 percent, closing at 113,862.33 points on Wednesday compared to 114,528.09 points a day earlier. The index KSE-100 index fluctuated between an intraday high of 114,762.93 points and a low of 113,849.93 points.

Despite the index’s decline, share trading activity on the ready counter remained strong and some 640.178 million shares were traded on Wednesday as against 495.984 million on Tuesday. Total trading volume was down to Rs 22.74 billion from Rs 29.362 billion.

BRIndex100 declined by 67.89 points or 0.57 percent to close at 11,925.48 points with Total volume was 562.483 million shares. It touched an intraday high of 11,993.37 points and an intraday low of 11,925.48 points.

BRIndex30 touched an intraday high of 35,956.15 points and an intraday low of 35,736.41 points and finally closed at 35,736.41 points, which was 219.74 points or 0.61 percent lower than previous close. Total volume at BRIndex30 was 405.116 million shares.

The market capitalization declined by Rs 79 billion to Rs 14.050 trillion. Out of 446 active scrips, 126 closed in positive and 260 in negative while the value of 60 stocks remained unchanged.

Cnergyico PK was the volume leader with 83.86 million shares and closed at Rs 7.69 followed by Pak Int Bulk that closed at Rs 9.08 with 49.255 million shares. Sui Southern Gas ranked third with 39.44 million shares and closed at Rs 34.18.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited and Ismail Industries Limited were the top gainers increasing by Rs 323.44 and Rs 34.92, respectively to close at Rs 23,324.97 and Rs 1,934.92 while Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited and Sapphire Textile Mills Limited were the top losers declining by Rs 31.55 and Rs 28.77 respectively to close at Rs 1,048.58 and Rs 1,171.18.

Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corporation said stocks closed bearish amid uncertainty over outcome of IMF talks on technical, policy and IMF approvals for the federal budget FY26 proposals.

Weak global equities, crude oil prices amid geopolitical risks, uncertainty over outcome of tax reforms ahead of IMF review to release next tranche under EFF played a catalyst role in bearish close, he added.

Analtys at Topline said that after two days of strong buying by local mutual funds, as reflected in NCCPL data, the market took a breather as investors opted for profit booking, resulting in a volatile session. The downward movement was primarily driven by ENGROH, OGDC, PPL, MARI, and PSO, which collectively shaved 417 points off the index.

BR Automobile Assembler Index gained 15.1 points or 15.1 percent to close at 21,745.16 points with a total turnover of 6.026 million shares. BR Cement Index lost 6.39 points or 0.05 percent to close at 12,694.34 points with a total turnover of 74.763 million.

BR Commercial Banks Index closed at 30,469.74 points, down by 170.5 points or 0.56 percent with a total turnover of 44.683 million. BR Power Generation and Distribution Index increased by 58.12 points or 0.31 percent to close at 18,780.03 points with a total turnover of 49,582 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index declined by 180.42 points or 1.58 percent to close at 11,212.17 points with a total turnover of 56.339 million shares. BR Tech & Comm Index closed at 5,159.56 points, down by 19.87 points or 0.38 percent and a total turnover of 36.481 million was recorded.

