Govt takes note of rise in prices of edibles ahead of Ramazan

ISLAMABAD: A high-level meeting of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ministry took serious notice of recent increase in ghee and edible oil prices in the international market and focused on stabilising prices, maintaining an uninterrupted supply chain and taking strict action against hoarders.

A high-level meeting was chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal, to review measures for stabilising the prices of essential commodities, including ghee and sugar, during Ramazan and Eid, ensuring maximum relief for the public.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain, Vice Chairman of the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE), Chief of Monetary and Fiscal Policy Dr Hassan Mohsin, chief statistician of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, senior officials from the Ministry of Industries and Production, managing director of Pak Oilseed, provincial chief secretaries, and other relevant stakeholders.

300,000 tons of palm oil stuck at PQ: Cooking oil, ghee shortage likely: FPCCI

In light of the recent increase in ghee and edible oil prices in the international market, discussions focused on stabilising prices, maintaining an uninterrupted supply chain, and taking strict action against hoarders. The federal minister issued clear directives that no economic burden should be placed on the public during the holy month of Ramadan. He emphasised that hoarding and profiteering, especially during religious festivities, are unethical practices and will be met with strict action.

While addressing the meeting, Minister Ahsan Iqbal expressed concern over the recurring trend of price hikes during Ramadan and Eid, stating that such unnecessary increases cause hardships for the public and are unacceptable. He instructed all relevant authorities to ensure the timely availability of essential goods, maintain price stability, and take immediate and decisive measures to curb hoarding.

Representatives from all provinces briefed the meeting on the current supply, pricing, and stock levels of essential commodities. The minister directed provincial and district administrations to closely monitor market prices and take legal action against those involved in profiteering and artificial shortages.

In conclusion, the federal minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring that the public is not burdened with unnecessary price hikes during Ramadan and Eid.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025