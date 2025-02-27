AIRLINK 184.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.03%)
BOP 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
CNERGY 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.34%)
FCCL 41.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FFL 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
FLYNG 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.45%)
HUBC 131.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.29%)
HUMNL 14.21 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.85%)
KEL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.89%)
KOSM 6.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 51.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.87%)
OGDC 209.50 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.3%)
PACE 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.8%)
PAEL 42.85 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.83%)
PIAHCLA 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
PIBTL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.77%)
POWER 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.89%)
PPL 173.50 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.37%)
PRL 35.21 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.4%)
PTC 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
SEARL 95.41 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.14%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
SSGC 33.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.96%)
SYM 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.45%)
TELE 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.09%)
TPLP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
TRG 60.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
WAVESAPP 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.39%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1%)
BR100 11,971 Increased By 45.6 (0.38%)
BR30 35,902 Increased By 165.7 (0.46%)
KSE100 114,099 Increased By 237 (0.21%)
KSE30 35,450 Increased By 49 (0.14%)
Feb 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-02-27

Japanese car makers concern over delay in tax refunds

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published February 27, 2025 Updated February 27, 2025 08:59am

ISLAMABAD: Japanese automobile makers, Wednesday, expressed serious concerns over delay in tax refunds and problems being faced by the industry related to exports from Pakistan.

The representatives of Japanese car makers during a high level meeting with the Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain informed him of the challenges being faced by the Japanese automobile sector in Pakistan.

The discussions focused on export barriers, delays in refunds, and the overall business environment for foreign investors in the country.

Tokyo urges govt to lift import curbs on auto makers

The representatives of Japanese auto companies said that export-related obstacles and delays in tax refunds were affecting their operations in Pakistan. Addressing these concerns, Hussain assured them that the government is committed to providing a conducive environment for investment in the automobile sector.

The minister emphasised that Pakistan must focus on exporting skilled human resources to enhance national income.

He also highlighted that local industries are currently paying higher taxes compared to others and stressed the need for reforms in the taxation system to support industrial growth.

Hussain announced that incentives and concessions for industries will now be linked to their export volumes, ensuring that companies contributing to the national economy receive greater benefits. He assured the Japanese representatives that their genuine concerns would be resolved on a priority basis to facilitate smooth business operations.

Furthermore, the minister stated that local industries would be supported in exploring new export markets, enabling them to compete globally. He urged the automobile industry to actively work on increasing exports and improving product quality to remain competitive in international markets.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to economic growth, Hussain assured that industries would receive full support in generating higher revenues and attracting foreign investments.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Taxes Exports FBR foreign investors auto sector Rana Tanveer Hussain Tax refunds Minister for Industries and Production Japanese car makers Japanese automobile makers Japanese automobile sector

Comments

200 characters

Japanese car makers concern over delay in tax refunds

PD proposes Rs392.5bn PSDP for in-house projects

300 units consumption: Agriculture, domestic consumers to get benefit of FCA savings

Minister apprises British HC about power sector initiatives

Provisional negative adjustment of FCA: Nepra urged to pass on benefit to KE consumers

Govt says to run USC under PPP

Bun, rusk sales: FTO tells FBR to offer GST relief in budget

Senate panel takes notice of 600 trucks stuck at Pak-Iran border

Govt takes note of rise in prices of edibles ahead of Ramazan

KPOGCL, consortium sign exploration agreement on Miran Block

Read more stories