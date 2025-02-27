Japanese car makers concern over delay in tax refunds

ISLAMABAD: Japanese automobile makers, Wednesday, expressed serious concerns over delay in tax refunds and problems being faced by the industry related to exports from Pakistan.

The representatives of Japanese car makers during a high level meeting with the Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain informed him of the challenges being faced by the Japanese automobile sector in Pakistan.

The discussions focused on export barriers, delays in refunds, and the overall business environment for foreign investors in the country.

The representatives of Japanese auto companies said that export-related obstacles and delays in tax refunds were affecting their operations in Pakistan. Addressing these concerns, Hussain assured them that the government is committed to providing a conducive environment for investment in the automobile sector.

The minister emphasised that Pakistan must focus on exporting skilled human resources to enhance national income.

He also highlighted that local industries are currently paying higher taxes compared to others and stressed the need for reforms in the taxation system to support industrial growth.

Hussain announced that incentives and concessions for industries will now be linked to their export volumes, ensuring that companies contributing to the national economy receive greater benefits. He assured the Japanese representatives that their genuine concerns would be resolved on a priority basis to facilitate smooth business operations.

Furthermore, the minister stated that local industries would be supported in exploring new export markets, enabling them to compete globally. He urged the automobile industry to actively work on increasing exports and improving product quality to remain competitive in international markets.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to economic growth, Hussain assured that industries would receive full support in generating higher revenues and attracting foreign investments.

