Women included in Punjab wildlife force

LAHORE: The Punjab Wildlife and Parks Department has achieved a historic milestone by including women in the Punjab Wildlife Force for the first time on the directions of Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

More than 22 percent of the total selection in the Punjab Wildlife Force was women, marking a new milestone in women’s empowerment, said Punjab Senior Minister Maryam Aurangzeb.

In the wildlife supervisor positions, 13 men and 9 women were selected, with a success rate of 40.9% for women and 59.1% for men. Similarly, for the wildlife inspector positions, 35 men and 34 women qualified, with a success rate of 47.2% for women and 48.6% for men.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif congratulated the successful women candidates, calling it a historic opportunity for the women of Punjab. Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb also appreciated this initiative, stating that the merit-based selection of women is recognition of their abilities and a testament to CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision for women’s development.

She further stated that the establishment of the Punjab Wildlife Force will prove to be a historic milestone in the conservation of forests and wildlife.

