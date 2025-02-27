AIRLINK 184.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.06%)
WCLA to start beautification of Mall Road Murree

Itrat Bashir Published 27 Feb, 2025 06:44am

LAHORE: The Walled City Lahore Authority (WCLA) is going to start a project ‘Beautification and Facade Uplifting of Mall Road Murree’ at an estimated cost of Rs 554.88 million and it is expected to be completed by June 2026.

The project aims to beautify and uplift the facade of the buildings on either side of the historic road, resurface the streets, rehabilitate the sitting areas and improve the existing electrical supply structure spanning over a length of 700 meters, disclosed WCLA on Tuesday.

The major objective of the project is to revitalise the area for the tourism industry, as Murree in general and Mall Road in particular, is a top visitor attraction. The project will consist of cladding the facades of the buildings, surfacing the street with pavers and revamping the public areas, enhancing the appeal and attractiveness of the site.

Mall Road Murree is located in the heart of Murree with great historical and cultural significance; its history dates as far back as 1857. Originally named Jinnah Road, the layout of this area is based on European town planning. Apart from the historical and cultural significance, Mall Road Murree is one of the key tourist attractions in the region, with visitors coming from all over Pakistan and abroad to take in the serene views and snowy weather in the winter.

Commenting on the project, WCLA Director General Kamran Lashari emphasised the importance of the project and said that Mall Road Murree is a treasure trove of history and natural beauty. “This project is not just about beautification, it is about preserving our heritage while creating a space that future generation can enjoy. We are committed to ensuring that this iconic landmark continues to inspire and attract visitors from around the world,” he added.

According to him, the ‘Beautification and Facade Uplifting of Mall Road Murree’ project reflects the WCLA’s dedication to preserving Pakistan’s cultural heritage while promoting sustainable development. By combining historical preservation with modern amenities, the WCLA aims to create a harmonious blend of the past and present, ensuring that Mall Road remains a cherished destination for years to come.

