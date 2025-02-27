AIRLINK 184.88 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.21%)
Feb 27, 2025

PTC to drive awareness on Tobacco Harm Reduction

Sohail Sarfraz Published February 27, 2025 Updated February 27, 2025 07:56am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited (PTC) Wednesday announced the launch of Omni™, a pioneering global platform designed to drive awareness and informed discussions around Tobacco Harm Reduction (THR). This platform aligns with BAT Group’s commitment to building A Smokeless World through science-backed innovations.

Originally unveiled at BAT’s inaugural Transformation Forum in London in September 2024, Omni™ serves as an evidence-based, accessible, and dynamic platform that showcases how innovation and scientific research can contribute to a reduction in smoking-related disease. The resource is available at www.asmokelessworld.com.

The launch event, held in Islamabad, was attended by the State Minister of Finance and Revenue, Ali Pervaiz Malik, alongside many key stakeholders from the public and private sectors, policymakers, and members of the media.

Speaking at the event, PTC’s CEO and Managing Director, Syed Ali Akbar, emphasised the company’s ongoing transformation from a single-category tobacco company to a multi-category consumer goods business. “Since we launched our tobacco-free oral nicotine product, Velo, in 2019, we have offered adult smokers in Pakistan with a choice of compelling, innovative alternatives to cigarettes. Our company’s transformation is about providing adult smokers and traditional tobacco consumers with quality alternative products with reduced risk profiles compared with continued smoking.” he stated.

Dr. James Murphy, BAT’s Director of Research and Science, and a lead author of Omni™, highlighted the importance of fostering open and evidence-based dialogue on THR. “We’re conscious that building a Smokeless World cannot be achieved through BAT’s efforts alone, but only through collaboration. That’s why we’re inviting anyone who shares our vision – including those who might disagree with us – to review the evidence and join the conversation,” he remarked.

Omni™ consolidates hundreds of peer-reviewed scientific studies, BAT’s own research into its innovations, and real-world evidence to provide answers to some of the most pressing topics related to THR, including:

  • What is the risk of using smokeless products compared to smoking?

  • Are smokeless products a gateway to cigarette smoking?

  • What is nicotine?

Kingsley Wheaton, BAT’s Chief Corporate Officer, added: “At BAT, we believe that Tobacco Harm Reduction – encouraging smokers who would otherwise continue to smoke to switch completely to less risky alternatives – is the fastest route to achieving a Smokeless World. We are committed to working with all global stakeholders to make this a reality. Omni™ is more than a resource. Omni™ is a platform for essential dialogue, a call to action, and a commitment to scientific integrity and public health.”

State Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik addressed the economic impacts of tobacco-related health costs in Pakistan, stating: “Global THR policies, as seen in countries like Sweden and New Zealand, provide a roadmap for reducing smoking-related health burdens. Exploring such strategies is imperative for Pakistan.”

The launch of Omni™ marks a significant milestone in PTC’s and BAT’s commitment to advancing science-based harm reduction strategies by fostering transparency, accessibility, and collaboration, Omni™ aims to equip policymakers, researchers, and other relevant stakeholders with the information needed to drive meaningful change.

