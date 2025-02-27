Airports’ security: PAA seals 2.2bn yen deal with Tech

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) has finalised a contract worth 2.2 billion yen with M/s Tech International to enhance airport security infrastructure at Karachi, Faisalabad, and Multan airports.

The agreement, signed under the Phase-2 JICA Project, follows a successful tendering process conducted in Japan.

As part of the initiative, state-of-the-art Explosive Detection System (EDS CT) machines and an advanced Baggage Handling System will be installed at the three airports to bolster security and streamline passenger facilitation.

The project is being implemented through a Japanese grant under the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), with M/s Gyros serving as the consultant.

The initiative is expected to significantly improve aviation security standards at Pakistan’s major airports.

