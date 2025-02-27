AIRLINK 184.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.02%)
2025-02-27

OGDCL, E&P to organise ‘Minerals Investment Forum’

Recorder Report Published February 27, 2025 Updated February 27, 2025 08:12am

ISLAMABAD: Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), Pakistan’s leading exploration and production (E&P) company, in collaboration with the Government of Pakistan and strategic partners, is set to organise the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025 (PMIF25) on April 8-9, 2025, at the Jinnah Convention Centre in Islamabad.

The forum will serve as a premier platform for global stakeholders to explore investment opportunities in Pakistan’s emerging minerals sector and unlock the country’s vast mineral potential.

Under the patronage of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division), the OGDCL is at the forefront of this landmark event to showcase the country’s immense untapped mineral wealth.

Partners for the event include Barrick, Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), Government Holdings (Private) Limited (GHPL), Pakistan Minerals Private Limited (PMPL), Frontier Works Organization (FWO), Mari Energies, and RekoDiq Mining Company (RDMC).

During the event, the federal government will formally unveil Pakistan’s newly developed, investor-friendly National Minerals Harmonisation Framework 2025. This policy framework aims to attract investment in the country’s mineral sector.

PMIF25 will bring together high-level government representatives, foreign and local investors, leading corporations, policymakers, international diplomats, financial organisations, and industry experts to explore lucrative opportunities in Pakistan’s mining sector. The event will highlight recent policy reforms, large-scale mining potential, and the country’s commitment to sustainable resource development, reinforcing its ambition to become a global mining hub.

The event represents a transformative opportunity for Pakistan’s mining sector by fostering local and international partnerships and promoting responsible mining practices. With a rich geological landscape and investor-friendly policies, Pakistan is well-positioned to attract global investments that drive economic growth and establish the country as a premier mining destination. Pakistan is rich in minerals, including copper, gold, lithium, and rare earth elements, which are essential for industries such as renewable energy, technology, and infrastructure development.

The forum aims to facilitate discussions on infrastructure development and technological advancements in the mining sector. As global demand for minerals continues to rise, PMIF25 will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of Pakistan’s minerals sector, driving strategic partnerships, and positioning the country as a key player in the global mineral market.

