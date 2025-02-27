NA body irked over absence of PIACL CEO

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges has expressed strong dissatisfaction over the absence of the chief executive officer (CEO) of Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Limited (PIACL) from its meeting.

The committee, chaired by MNA Muhammad Afzal, emphasised that such non-compliance is unacceptable and must not be repeated.

During the meeting, the committee reviewed a privilege motion moved by MNA Abdul Qadir Patel against PIA officials and directed the airline’s CEO to appear in person at the next session.

The committee also discussed a privilege motion by MNA Sabheen Ghouri regarding an incident of misbehaviour with her by Islamabad Police officials.

It instructed the deputy inspector general of police, Islamabad, to present all officials involved before the committee.

Additionally, amendments proposed by MNA Aliya Kamran to Rule 208 (sub-rule 2) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007, were deliberated.

The committee decided to seek the opinion of the Ministry of Law and Justice on the proposed changes.

Meanwhile, a question of privilege raised by MNA Fatehullah Khan was deferred due to his non-availability.

The meeting was attended by several MNAs, including AzharQayyumNahra, Syed Imran Ahmed Shah, Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon, and others.

Officials from various ministries and departments, including the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, Ministry of Law and Justice, Islamabad Police, and Punjab Police, were also present.

