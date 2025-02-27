AIRLINK 184.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.08%)
BOP 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
CNERGY 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.73%)
FCCL 41.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
FFL 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.73%)
FLYNG 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.45%)
HUBC 131.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 14.21 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.85%)
KEL 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.11%)
KOSM 6.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 51.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.89%)
OGDC 209.99 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.53%)
PACE 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.12%)
PAEL 42.85 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.83%)
PIAHCLA 16.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.78%)
PIBTL 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
POWER 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.42%)
PPL 173.60 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.43%)
PRL 35.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.66%)
PTC 24.52 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.33%)
SEARL 95.62 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.36%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
SSGC 33.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.52%)
SYM 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.45%)
TELE 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.09%)
TPLP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
TRG 60.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.2%)
WAVESAPP 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.13%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1%)
BR100 11,971 Increased By 45.6 (0.38%)
BR30 35,902 Increased By 165.7 (0.46%)
KSE100 114,167 Increased By 304.5 (0.27%)
KSE30 35,482 Increased By 81.2 (0.23%)
Feb 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-02-27

Minister for finalisation of Ramazan security plan

Recorder Report Published 27 Feb, 2025 08:20am

KARACHI: The Sindh Home Minister, Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar, has issued directives to the police to review lists of mosques, imambargahs, madrasas, and other open venues, categorised by police range, district, and zones, and to finalise the Ramazan security plan and send it for review at the earliest.

This plan must ensure the cooperation and consultation of Rangers Sindh and all other stakeholders to ensure the overall protection of the public’s lives and property during Ramazan.

Lanjar stated that the security plan should be developed based on crime analysis in the respective police station areas, considering the three categories: highly sensitive, sensitive, and normal. This plan should cover all mosques, imambargahs, madrasas, and other open prayer venues during Taraweeh, ensuring extraordinary security measures, especially during the three Ashrahs (10-day periods), including the Day of Martyrdom of Hazrat Ali, and the last ten nights.

He added that additional police deployments beyond regular police personnel should be made during all three Ashrahs, with special assignments given to police commandos in potentially sensitive areas.

Under the Ramazan security plan, the security of central mosques, imambargahs, madrasas, other open prayer venues, and locations for three-day, five-day, and fifteen-day Taraweeh prayers should be coordinated and effectively monitored under the supervision of relevant SSPs and SDPOs. Strict surveillance measures, in collaboration with the organizers, should be implemented.

Technical sweeping, clearance, advance intelligence collection and sharing, random snap checks, picketing, patrolling, barricades at entry and exit points, searching, police deployment at prominent locations, speeding up ongoing operations against crime, and arrests of fugitives and wanted criminals should all be part of the Ramazan security plan’s strategy and action plan.

The minister emphasised that the Ramazan security plan should also include security details for all key government and semi-government buildings, offices, sensitive installations, consulates, religious sites of minority communities, and public places across the province. Additionally, police officers and personnel should be briefed on security duties, and citizens should be encouraged to cooperate with all police security measures, which should also be part of the plan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Sindh Home Minister Zia ul Hasan Lanjar Ramazan security plan

Comments

200 characters

Minister for finalisation of Ramazan security plan

PD proposes Rs392.5bn PSDP for in-house projects

300 units consumption: Agriculture, domestic consumers to get benefit of FCA savings

Minister apprises British HC about power sector initiatives

Provisional negative adjustment of FCA: Nepra urged to pass on benefit to KE consumers

Govt says to run USC under PPP

Bun, rusk sales: FTO tells FBR to offer GST relief in budget

Senate panel takes notice of 600 trucks stuck at Pak-Iran border

Govt takes note of rise in prices of edibles ahead of Ramazan

Japanese car makers concern over delay in tax refunds

KPOGCL, consortium sign exploration agreement on Miran Block

Read more stories