Print 2025-02-27

Lahore’s Skyline Transforms with Zameen ARX Ground in CBD Punjab

Recorder Report Published February 27, 2025 Updated February 27, 2025 08:22am

LAHORE: The Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA), also known as Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab), has taken another significant step in reshaping urban development with the ground-breaking of Zameen ARX by Zameen Developments.

This marks the second high-rise building in CBD Punjab, solidifying its reputation as a hub of modern architecture and innovation.

Rising 420 feet in the heart of CBD Punjab’s Quaid District, Zameen ARX is poised to become an iconic landmark, redefining Lahore’s luxury living and business excellence. Strategically situated on CBD Route 47, the project offers unmatched connectivity to key areas such as Gulberg Main Boulevard, Gaddafi Stadium, MM Alam Road, Kalma Chowk, and Walton Road. Its prime location ensures seamless integration into Lahore’s rapidly evolving urban fabric.

Imran Amin, CEO of CBD Punjab, and Zeeshan Ali Khan, CEO and Founder of Zameen.com were the chief guests at the groundbreaking ceremony. The event also saw the presence of prominent figures, including Riaz Hussain, Executive Director Technical; Barrister Bilal Afzal Khokhar, Executive Director Legal; Waseem Siddiq, and Director of Marketing; Sameer Sial, Director of Architecture & Planning; Asif Iqbal.

In his address, Imran Amin emphasised that Zameen ARX exemplifies CBD Punjab’s dedication to sustainable urban development and architectural brilliance. He reiterated the authority’s vision of creating a modern, eco-conscious urban centre that meets the needs of a growing city.

Zeeshan Ali Khan, CEO of Zameen Developments, highlighted the project’s innovative design, which combines eco-friendly architecture with cutting-edge technology. He expressed confidence that Zameen ARX would transform Lahore’s skyline and drive economic growth in Punjab.

