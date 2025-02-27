Education ministry unveils proposed PSDP of Rs42.585bn

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training unveiled its Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) for the fiscal year 2025-26, with a proposed allocation of Rs42,585.29 million.

This includes Rs36,410 million earmarked for 13 ongoing projects and an additional Rs6,175.29 million allocated for nine new initiatives, reflecting the government’s commitment to advancing education, professional training, and digital transformation across the country.

Among the key proposals is the establishment of a Degree College in Nilore Sector (ICT), with a budgetary demand of Rs600 million, addressing public need and committee recommendations.

Additionally, Rs978 million has been proposed for digital transformation initiatives in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan to enhance employability, while Rs500 million will fund the creation of 30 rural and 20 urban STEAM Robotics Labs to foster innovation and technological skills.

A meeting of National Assembly Standing Committee on Federal Education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture was held under the chairmanship of Dr Azimuddin Zahid Lakhvi at National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) Islamabad, to scrutinise the budgetary proposals of Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training relating to PSDP 2025-26.

Regarding strengthening foundational education, the committee proposed setting up learning centres in 50 schools, with 40 in rural and 10 in urban areas. Furthermore, Rs300 million has been allocated for establishing Skill Labs in 80 institutions, equipping students with practical, job-ready skills. The committee also recommended expanding access to quality education by establishing sub-campuses of institutions like the Pakistan Institute of Fashion Design (PIFD), National Textile University (NTU), and National College of Arts (NCA) in rural areas of Karachi. In an effort to address the issue of out-of-school children, the National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) will establish community schools and Accelerated Learning Program (ALP) centres in Karachi slums, with a total allocation of Rs997 million, including Rs347 million proposed for 2025-26.

During the meeting, the committee recommended and passed, “The Reservation of Special Seats for Deserving Persons in Universities Bill, 2024.”

The committee recommended that private universities and institutions allocate 15 per cent of their seats to deserving students, providing them with free education. This initiative, to be fully funded by the private universities and institutions themselves, aims to support students from financially disadvantaged backgrounds and marginalised communities.

The National Curriculum Council has approved new curricula for entrepreneurship, financial literacy, and climate change, with school support specialists set to be introduced in 100 schools to enhance educational outcomes.

A significant allocation of Rs1,633 million has been proposed to upgrade special education centres and institutions in Islamabad under the Directorate General of Special Education (DGSE). The committee also emphasised the need to increase the budget for upgrading schools and colleges, particularly, in rural areas, to bridge the urban-rural education divide.

Additionally, the committee urged the ministry to expedite the regularisation process for all daily wage teachers serving in Islamabad colleges, prioritising those who have been imparting education for over a decade on meager wages, and called for immediate issuance of posting orders to teachers who have already been regularised, particularly those waiting for over a year.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, secretary and other senior officials of the Education Ministry.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025