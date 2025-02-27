AIRLINK 184.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.08%)
BOP 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
CNERGY 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.73%)
FCCL 41.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
FFL 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.73%)
FLYNG 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.45%)
HUBC 131.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 14.21 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.85%)
KEL 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.11%)
KOSM 6.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 51.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.89%)
OGDC 209.99 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.53%)
PACE 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.12%)
PAEL 42.85 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.83%)
PIAHCLA 16.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.78%)
PIBTL 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
POWER 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.42%)
PPL 173.60 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.43%)
PRL 35.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.66%)
PTC 24.52 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.33%)
SEARL 95.62 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.36%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
SSGC 33.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.52%)
SYM 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.45%)
TELE 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.09%)
TPLP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
TRG 60.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.2%)
WAVESAPP 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.13%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1%)
BR100 11,971 Increased By 45.6 (0.38%)
BR30 35,902 Increased By 165.7 (0.46%)
KSE100 114,167 Increased By 304.5 (0.27%)
KSE30 35,482 Increased By 81.2 (0.23%)
Feb 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-02-27

Education ministry unveils proposed PSDP of Rs42.585bn

Naveed Siddiqui Published February 27, 2025 Updated February 27, 2025 08:28am

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training unveiled its Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) for the fiscal year 2025-26, with a proposed allocation of Rs42,585.29 million.

This includes Rs36,410 million earmarked for 13 ongoing projects and an additional Rs6,175.29 million allocated for nine new initiatives, reflecting the government’s commitment to advancing education, professional training, and digital transformation across the country.

Among the key proposals is the establishment of a Degree College in Nilore Sector (ICT), with a budgetary demand of Rs600 million, addressing public need and committee recommendations.

Additionally, Rs978 million has been proposed for digital transformation initiatives in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan to enhance employability, while Rs500 million will fund the creation of 30 rural and 20 urban STEAM Robotics Labs to foster innovation and technological skills.

A meeting of National Assembly Standing Committee on Federal Education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture was held under the chairmanship of Dr Azimuddin Zahid Lakhvi at National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) Islamabad, to scrutinise the budgetary proposals of Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training relating to PSDP 2025-26.

Regarding strengthening foundational education, the committee proposed setting up learning centres in 50 schools, with 40 in rural and 10 in urban areas. Furthermore, Rs300 million has been allocated for establishing Skill Labs in 80 institutions, equipping students with practical, job-ready skills. The committee also recommended expanding access to quality education by establishing sub-campuses of institutions like the Pakistan Institute of Fashion Design (PIFD), National Textile University (NTU), and National College of Arts (NCA) in rural areas of Karachi. In an effort to address the issue of out-of-school children, the National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) will establish community schools and Accelerated Learning Program (ALP) centres in Karachi slums, with a total allocation of Rs997 million, including Rs347 million proposed for 2025-26.

During the meeting, the committee recommended and passed, “The Reservation of Special Seats for Deserving Persons in Universities Bill, 2024.”

The committee recommended that private universities and institutions allocate 15 per cent of their seats to deserving students, providing them with free education. This initiative, to be fully funded by the private universities and institutions themselves, aims to support students from financially disadvantaged backgrounds and marginalised communities.

The National Curriculum Council has approved new curricula for entrepreneurship, financial literacy, and climate change, with school support specialists set to be introduced in 100 schools to enhance educational outcomes.

A significant allocation of Rs1,633 million has been proposed to upgrade special education centres and institutions in Islamabad under the Directorate General of Special Education (DGSE). The committee also emphasised the need to increase the budget for upgrading schools and colleges, particularly, in rural areas, to bridge the urban-rural education divide.

Additionally, the committee urged the ministry to expedite the regularisation process for all daily wage teachers serving in Islamabad colleges, prioritising those who have been imparting education for over a decade on meager wages, and called for immediate issuance of posting orders to teachers who have already been regularised, particularly those waiting for over a year.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, secretary and other senior officials of the Education Ministry.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Education PSDP Education Ministry

Comments

200 characters

Education ministry unveils proposed PSDP of Rs42.585bn

PD proposes Rs392.5bn PSDP for in-house projects

300 units consumption: Agriculture, domestic consumers to get benefit of FCA savings

Minister apprises British HC about power sector initiatives

Provisional negative adjustment of FCA: Nepra urged to pass on benefit to KE consumers

Govt says to run USC under PPP

Bun, rusk sales: FTO tells FBR to offer GST relief in budget

Senate panel takes notice of 600 trucks stuck at Pak-Iran border

Govt takes note of rise in prices of edibles ahead of Ramazan

Japanese car makers concern over delay in tax refunds

KPOGCL, consortium sign exploration agreement on Miran Block

Read more stories