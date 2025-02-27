AKU in Pakistan celebrates class of 2024

KARACHI: With Princess Zahra Aga Khan in attendance, 473 women and men graduated from the Aga Khan University (AKU) in Pakistan on Wednesday, as the University paid tribute to its late Founder and first Chancellor, Prince Karim Aga Khan IV. AKU also welcomed Prince Rahim Aga Khan V as its new Chancellor, and Princess Zahra as its Pro-Chancellor.

Students earned bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in 16 different fields in nursing, medicine and education. More than 70 percent of the graduates are women. To date, AKU has awarded nearly 16,000 degrees, diplomas and postgraduate certificates in Pakistan.

“Our founding Chancellor once said that the cornerstone of his vision was opportunity – the opportunity to build a better life for oneself and one’s family,” President Sulaiman Shahabuddin said. “In Pakistan, His Highness created opportunities for millions of people through AKU and the AKDN. Looking out at the Class of 2024 today, I see women and men who are, without question, ready to play their part in creating a world that is rich in opportunity.”

The longest-serving member of AKU’s Board of Trustees, Princess Zahra was appointed by Prince Rahim Aga Khan V to serve as the University’s Pro-Chancellor and act on his behalf. Her appointment was announced by Chair of the Board of Trustees Zakir Mahmood.

“Princess Zahra’s appointment shows the strong commitment of His Highness to build on and advance the legacy of our founding Chancellor and his conviction in the mission and vision of the University,” Chair Mahmood said. He cited Princess Zahra’s deep understanding of AKU’s plans, programmes and founding vision, and her close involvement in its growth and evolution over two decades.

“It brings me much happiness that my brother, His Highness Prince Rahim Aga Khan, in accordance with my father’s wishes and the founding charter of AKU, has become Chancellor,” Princess Zahra said. “I am deeply honoured that His Highness has appointed me Pro-Chancellor of AKU, so that, together—in our respective roles—we may continue to sustain and strengthen this remarkable institution, remaining true to our father’s vision for the University.”

“His Highness the Aga Khan’s vision of pluralism as vital to our existence reminds us of the diverse community we have built here and the inclusive world we aim to shape,” Valedictorian Mustafa Saiyoum said. “As graduates of AKU, we are charged with the responsibility to carry this vision forward—to bridge gaps, create solutions and be agents of positive change.”

Saira Parveen received the School of Nursing and Midwifery’s Outstanding Graduate Award, and Shahnoor Ahmed received the Medical College’s Best Graduate Award.

Associate Professor Shabina Ariff and Professor Sarah Saleem received the Award of Excellence in Research, Dean Adil Haider received the Award of Distinction and Professor Muhammad Rizwan Khan received the Award of Excellence in Teaching.

