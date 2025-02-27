AIRLINK 184.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.1%)
BOP 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
CNERGY 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.47%)
FCCL 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
FFL 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
FLYNG 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.45%)
HUBC 131.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.29%)
HUMNL 14.21 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.85%)
KEL 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.11%)
KOSM 6.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 51.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.89%)
OGDC 209.67 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.38%)
PACE 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.28%)
PAEL 42.85 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.83%)
PIAHCLA 16.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.78%)
PIBTL 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
POWER 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.89%)
PPL 173.99 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (0.65%)
PRL 35.26 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.54%)
PTC 24.52 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.33%)
SEARL 95.52 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.25%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
SSGC 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.7%)
SYM 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.45%)
TELE 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.09%)
TPLP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
TRG 60.65 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.28%)
WAVESAPP 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.13%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1%)
BR100 11,971 Increased By 45.6 (0.38%)
BR30 35,902 Increased By 165.7 (0.46%)
KSE100 114,084 Increased By 221.5 (0.19%)
KSE30 35,445 Increased By 43.9 (0.12%)
Feb 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-02-27

AKU in Pakistan celebrates class of 2024

Recorder Report Published February 27, 2025 Updated February 27, 2025 08:30am

KARACHI: With Princess Zahra Aga Khan in attendance, 473 women and men graduated from the Aga Khan University (AKU) in Pakistan on Wednesday, as the University paid tribute to its late Founder and first Chancellor, Prince Karim Aga Khan IV. AKU also welcomed Prince Rahim Aga Khan V as its new Chancellor, and Princess Zahra as its Pro-Chancellor.

Students earned bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in 16 different fields in nursing, medicine and education. More than 70 percent of the graduates are women. To date, AKU has awarded nearly 16,000 degrees, diplomas and postgraduate certificates in Pakistan.

“Our founding Chancellor once said that the cornerstone of his vision was opportunity – the opportunity to build a better life for oneself and one’s family,” President Sulaiman Shahabuddin said. “In Pakistan, His Highness created opportunities for millions of people through AKU and the AKDN. Looking out at the Class of 2024 today, I see women and men who are, without question, ready to play their part in creating a world that is rich in opportunity.”

The longest-serving member of AKU’s Board of Trustees, Princess Zahra was appointed by Prince Rahim Aga Khan V to serve as the University’s Pro-Chancellor and act on his behalf. Her appointment was announced by Chair of the Board of Trustees Zakir Mahmood.

“Princess Zahra’s appointment shows the strong commitment of His Highness to build on and advance the legacy of our founding Chancellor and his conviction in the mission and vision of the University,” Chair Mahmood said. He cited Princess Zahra’s deep understanding of AKU’s plans, programmes and founding vision, and her close involvement in its growth and evolution over two decades.

“It brings me much happiness that my brother, His Highness Prince Rahim Aga Khan, in accordance with my father’s wishes and the founding charter of AKU, has become Chancellor,” Princess Zahra said. “I am deeply honoured that His Highness has appointed me Pro-Chancellor of AKU, so that, together—in our respective roles—we may continue to sustain and strengthen this remarkable institution, remaining true to our father’s vision for the University.”

“His Highness the Aga Khan’s vision of pluralism as vital to our existence reminds us of the diverse community we have built here and the inclusive world we aim to shape,” Valedictorian Mustafa Saiyoum said. “As graduates of AKU, we are charged with the responsibility to carry this vision forward—to bridge gaps, create solutions and be agents of positive change.”

Saira Parveen received the School of Nursing and Midwifery’s Outstanding Graduate Award, and Shahnoor Ahmed received the Medical College’s Best Graduate Award.

Associate Professor Shabina Ariff and Professor Sarah Saleem received the Award of Excellence in Research, Dean Adil Haider received the Award of Distinction and Professor Muhammad Rizwan Khan received the Award of Excellence in Teaching.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

AKU Aga Khan University Zahra Aga Khan

Comments

200 characters

AKU in Pakistan celebrates class of 2024

PD proposes Rs392.5bn PSDP for in-house projects

300 units consumption: Agriculture, domestic consumers to get benefit of FCA savings

Minister apprises British HC about power sector initiatives

Provisional negative adjustment of FCA: Nepra urged to pass on benefit to KE consumers

Govt says to run USC under PPP

Bun, rusk sales: FTO tells FBR to offer GST relief in budget

Senate panel takes notice of 600 trucks stuck at Pak-Iran border

Govt takes note of rise in prices of edibles ahead of Ramazan

Japanese car makers concern over delay in tax refunds

KPOGCL, consortium sign exploration agreement on Miran Block

Read more stories