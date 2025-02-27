AIRLINK 184.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.08%)
Opinion Print 2025-02-27

PARTLY FACETIOUS: PTI no longer a threat to status quo?

Anjum Ibrahim Published 27 Feb, 2025 06:44am

“So the narrative is…?” “That the party of the Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless has no street power, that it is not a threat to the status quo and that the status quo is performing very well thank you.”

“Fair enough, but what exactly is the narrative?”

“I don’t think that is the issue at all. The issue is on the medium used to spread the narrative.”

“Excuse me?”

“In days of yore…”

“How far back are you talking about?”

“Less than a decade.”

“So 2015?”

“No, let’s say 4 April 2016, the day after the Panama Papers when the Three Children (TC’s) of the then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif made a hash of defending themselves…”

“And it is only the court judgment that allowed them to resurrect their political careers – iqama as opposed to the source of funds for the Avenfield flats.”

“The country needs to thank the judiciary for…”

“Stop right there, for your own good anyway, the TC’s need to learn that social media as a means of spreading their narrative reaches far more people today than eight years ago in this country…”

“Don’t worry the party is effectively tackling that issue with Prevention of Electronic Crimes Authority…”

“Act not Authority.”

“And the difference is…”

“Parliament approval, support from those you and I voted for, against a regulatory body whose members may not be too concerned about the electorate.”

“But the bar association that reportedly owes fealty to none other than Tarar sahib has reportedly challenged…”

“Oh that was a tactical move – to try to hoodwink the powers that be that the government supports the Act but that the bar association has become rogue…”

“And you reckon the actual reason is…”

“The party reckons that the law maybe used against it at some point and…”

“The party being?”

“El Supremo Nawaz Sharif, TC’s and…”

“Don’t be facetious.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PARTLY FACETIOUS

