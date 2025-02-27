Hearing of case against IK adjourned

ISLAMABAD: A local court, on Wednesday, adjourned hearing of the case of threatening a judge against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan till March 12 after it was informed that no reply has so far been received about the letter written to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) regarding holding jail trial of the accused.

Judicial Magistrate Mureed Abbas, while hearing a case, inquired about the letter he had sent to the IHC seeking a jail trial for Khan in a judge-threatening case during the previous hearing. The court staff informed the judge that they have not received a reply to the letter written to the IHC.

PTI lawyer Sardar Masroof appeared before the court. The court adjourned hearing of the case till March 12.

The FIR registered against Khan includes four sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) including 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 189 (threat of injury to public servant), and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).

Meanwhile, another court adjourned the hearing of a case registered against PTI leader Raoof Hassan regarding allegedly running propaganda against state institutions due to non-submission of the charge sheet by the prosecution till March 4.

