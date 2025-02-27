AIRLINK 184.65 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.09%)
BOP 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
CNERGY 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.99%)
FCCL 41.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
FFL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.86%)
FLYNG 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.45%)
HUBC 131.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.21%)
HUMNL 14.21 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.85%)
KEL 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.33%)
KOSM 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
MLCF 51.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.6%)
OGDC 210.10 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (0.58%)
PACE 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.28%)
PAEL 42.90 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.95%)
PIAHCLA 16.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.78%)
PIBTL 9.21 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.43%)
POWER 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.06%)
PPL 174.25 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (0.8%)
PRL 35.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.66%)
PTC 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.65%)
SEARL 95.83 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.58%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
SSGC 33.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.14%)
SYM 17.83 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.62%)
TELE 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
TPLP 11.74 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.6%)
TRG 60.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.2%)
WAVESAPP 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.13%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
BR100 11,966 Increased By 40.6 (0.34%)
BR30 35,875 Increased By 138.4 (0.39%)
KSE100 114,269 Increased By 407.2 (0.36%)
KSE30 35,509 Increased By 107.8 (0.3%)
Feb 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-02-27

Delay in Punjab LG polls: Finalised draft of law sent to PA for legislation, ECP informed

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published February 27, 2025 Updated February 27, 2025 08:56am

ISLAMABAD: In the wake of lingering delay in holding local government elections in Punjab, the provincial government has now claimed to have finalised the draft for legislation to hold LG polls in the country’s largest province.

In this context, Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman informed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday that the finalised draft of the LG law has been sent to Punjab Assembly for legislation.

After the required legislation, the related LG rules would also be framed, he said during hearing of a case regarding Punjab LG elections delay.

The chief secretary, along with Punjab LG Secretary Shakeel Ahmed Mian, appeared before an ECP bench that heard the case.

Heading the bench, Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja said, the required legislation needed to be done forthwith in order to allow the ECP to hold delimitation exercise for Punjab LG polls. He accused the Punjab governments (present and former) of amending the LG laws “whenever the ECP finalised the polls’ preparations in the province.”

The LG elections in three provinces and cantonments were held “after a lot of struggle,” the CEC stated.

A related briefing given to the bench by the ECP officials concerned suggested that the respective provincial governments in Punjab amended the LG laws five times ahead of LG polls that caused delay in holding the elections.

The ECP delimited the constituencies thrice and enlisted the electoral groups twice for holding Punjab LG polls but these elections could not be held due to amendments in the LG laws by the respective provincial governments, the ECP bench was briefed.

Presently, the local bodies are in place in Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan but LG elections in Punjab and federal capital have been facing an inordinate delay since 2021.

The local bodies term in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) expired on 14 February 2021, and in Punjab on 31 December 2021.

In a meeting on 22 October, last year, the representatives of the federal and Punjab governments separately informed the ECP that the respective preparations for LG elections in ICT and Punjab were complete, and the respective legislations would be done soon — not been done till date.

The ECP is bound to hold LG elections within 120 days of the expiry of local bodies’ term, under Section 219(4) of the Elections Act 2017.

This law provides that the ECP shall hold elections to the local governments within 120 days of the expiry of the term of a local government of a province, cantonment or ICT.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

LG polls ECP local government elections Zahid Akhtar Zaman Punjab LG polls

Comments

200 characters

Delay in Punjab LG polls: Finalised draft of law sent to PA for legislation, ECP informed

PD proposes Rs392.5bn PSDP for in-house projects

300 units consumption: Agriculture, domestic consumers to get benefit of FCA savings

Minister apprises British HC about power sector initiatives

Provisional negative adjustment of FCA: Nepra urged to pass on benefit to KE consumers

Govt says to run USC under PPP

Bun, rusk sales: FTO tells FBR to offer GST relief in budget

Senate panel takes notice of 600 trucks stuck at Pak-Iran border

Govt takes note of rise in prices of edibles ahead of Ramazan

Japanese car makers concern over delay in tax refunds

KPOGCL, consortium sign exploration agreement on Miran Block

Read more stories