AIRLINK 184.88 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.21%)
BOP 12.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
CNERGY 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.38%)
FCCL 41.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
FFL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.86%)
FLYNG 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
HUBC 132.00 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.13%)
HUMNL 14.21 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.85%)
KEL 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.11%)
KOSM 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
MLCF 51.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.7%)
OGDC 210.00 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (0.54%)
PACE 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
PAEL 43.01 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2.21%)
PIAHCLA 16.71 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.54%)
PIBTL 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.76%)
POWER 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
PPL 174.25 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (0.8%)
PRL 35.34 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.77%)
PTC 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.65%)
SEARL 95.90 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.65%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
SSGC 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.82%)
SYM 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.17%)
TELE 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
TPLP 11.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.34%)
TRG 60.73 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.41%)
WAVESAPP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.47%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
BR100 11,948 Increased By 22.7 (0.19%)
BR30 35,815 Increased By 78.1 (0.22%)
KSE100 114,369 Increased By 506.5 (0.44%)
KSE30 35,550 Increased By 148.9 (0.42%)
Feb 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-02-27

Vietnam envoy visits FCCI, vows to expand bilateral trade

Press Release Published February 27, 2025 Updated February 27, 2025 08:57am

FAISALABAD: Vietnam has shown an impressive growth in the industrial, agriculture and services sector which is the outcome of its broad-based economic transformation strategy, said his Excellency Pham Anh Tuan, ambassador of Vietnam to Pakistan.

Addressing the business community in Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), he was deeply impressed with the entrepreneurial spirit, innovation and significant business achievements of Faisalabad.

He said that Pakistan is a big country with a lot of potential in the textile sector as statistically Faisalabad accounts for 30% of Pakistan’s textile production and 44% of its textile exports.

He mentioned that in 2024, Vietnam’s global exports surpassed $405.5bn while its imports were $380.8bn. He said that foreign direct investment in Vietnam during 2024 was estimated at $25.35bn. He further said that Vietnam has signed agreements with 34 countries including 9 comprehensive strategic partners, 11 strategic partners and 14 comprehensive partners in addition to signing 19 FTA with various countries.

About data and statistics of trade between Vietnam and Pakistan, he said that in 2023 bilateral trade between Pakistan and Vietnam was around $750million. “In 2024 total import and export turnover reached over $850million”, he said and added that exports reached $522million while imports were $328million.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Trade Bilateral trade FCCI Pakistan and Vietnam Vietnam envoy

Comments

200 characters

Vietnam envoy visits FCCI, vows to expand bilateral trade

PD proposes Rs392.5bn PSDP for in-house projects

300 units consumption: Agriculture, domestic consumers to get benefit of FCA savings

Minister apprises British HC about power sector initiatives

Provisional negative adjustment of FCA: Nepra urged to pass on benefit to KE consumers

Govt says to run USC under PPP

Bun, rusk sales: FTO tells FBR to offer GST relief in budget

Senate panel takes notice of 600 trucks stuck at Pak-Iran border

Govt takes note of rise in prices of edibles ahead of Ramazan

Japanese car makers concern over delay in tax refunds

KPOGCL, consortium sign exploration agreement on Miran Block

Read more stories