FoodAg Manufacturing Expo attracts large & diverse audience

LAHORE: The FoodAg Manufacturing Exhibition kicked off on Wednesday at the Lahore Expo Centre, attracting a large and diverse audience of industry professionals, exhibitors, and stakeholders from Pakistan and around the globe.

The event, running from February 26th to 28th, focuses on advancements in food processing, packaging, ingredients, and supply chain solutions, with a core emphasis on value addition within the agriculture sector.

Day one saw strong attendance, with participants exploring 150 booths showcasing local and international exhibitors. Represented countries included South Korea, China, and members of the European Union, demonstrating global interest in Pakistan’s burgeoning food and agriculture sector.

“We are thrilled with the turnout and the vibrant atmosphere on the first day of FoodAg Manufacturing,” said Faiz Ahmad, Chief Executive, TDAP. “This event marks a significant step in our mission to promote value addition in agriculture and boost exports. The strong international presence underscores the potential of the Pakistani market.”

TDAP Chief Executive Faiz Ahmad reiterated the organization’s focus on value addition in agriculture and its commitment to facilitating business partnerships. He expressed confidence in the exhibition’s success and its contribution to Pakistan’s agricultural future.

The day’s programme featured engaging panel discussions and seminars addressing key industry topics. Sessions on “Rebirth of the Logistic Industry of Pakistan” and “Innovation in the Packaging Industry and Halal Labeling for Agricultural Commodities” drew considerable interest, highlighting the importance of these sectors in supporting agricultural growth. A well-attended seminar on “Opportunities in the Olive Value Chain in Pakistan” explored the potential of this expanding sector, featuring insights from international experts.

Exhibitors reported satisfaction with the level of engagement and networking opportunities, with many citing promising leads and potential partnerships with local and international businesses. The Korean and Chinese pavilions, showcasing state-of-the-art agricultural processing machinery, were particularly popular.

On the second day of the FoodAg Manufacturing Exhibition there will be more insightful seminars and panel discussions, including sessions on “Unlocking the Future of Organic Horticulture and Agri Value Addition,” “Value Addition: Success Stories,” and “Promoting Agritech Business between Pakistan and Japan.”

The event was officially inaugurated by Syed Muhammad Ashiq Hussain Shah Kirmani, Minister for Agriculture, Government of Punjab, who emphasized the government’s commitment to supporting the growth of the food processing and agricultural machinery sector. He stressed the importance of innovation, technology adoption, and public-private partnerships.

Speaking on the occasion Minister of Agriculture and Livestock congratulated Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) for successfully organizing an agricultural expo, emphasizing its role in advancing the sector.

Minister Kirmani said that domestic and international companies have established stalls to showcase innovations in agricultural production, marketing, and seed development. Major firms from China, South Korea, and the United States participated, signalling growing interest in Punjab’s food and agriculture industries. Kirmani reiterated the provincial government’s commitment to modernizing food processing and agricultural machinery, calling it a cornerstone of economic growth.

The minister highlighted the one year performance of Punjab government under the leadership of chief minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif. He gave credit to Chief Minister’s for launching transformative projects that are improving farmers living style. Among these initiatives is Rs400 billion Agricultural Transformation Programme designed to overhaul the sector.

Chief Minister Sharif’s economic revival strategy also prioritizes public-private partnerships in service industries, alongside the Green Pakistan Initiative to boost corporate financing.

The FoodAg Manufacturing Exhibition is a premier event organized by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) to showcase the latest advancements in food processing, packaging, ingredients, and supply chain solutions. The event aims to promote value addition in the agriculture sector, boost exports, and facilitate business partnerships between local and international companies.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025