Transit to Afghanistan: FBR to clear DAP consignments through Gwadar Port
ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will clear consignments of Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) in transit to Afghanistan through Gwadar port after submission of insurance guarantee.
The FBR has issued SRO 225(I)/2025 on Wednesday to introduce draft of further amendment in the Customs Rules, 2001. Through this SRO, the FBR has specified that the clearance of Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) in transit to Afghanistan through Gwadar port shall be subject to insurance guarantee as financial security to cover the leviable duty and taxes.
