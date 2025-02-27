Abacus wins 9 Global Best Practice Awards in DEI benchmarks

KARACHI: Abacus, a Technology, Outsourcing and Management Consulting has been honoured with nine (9) Best Practice Awards across all categories during prestigious Annual Global Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Benchmarks Awards & Conference 2025 held in Karachi.

This remarkable achievement underscores Abacus’s commitment to nurturing a workplace culture that prioritizes Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) as fundamental pillars of its success.

Abacus was awarded for its outstanding performance in the key areas including Vision, Strategy, and Business Impact, Leadership and Accountability, DEI Structure and Implementation, Recruit-ment, Advancement and Retention, Job Design, Classification, and Compensation, Work-Life Integration, Flexibility, and Benefits, DEI Communications, and DEI Learning & Development.

Fatima Asad-Said, CEO of Abacus has said that this recognition is a testament to unwavering dedication to embedding diversity, equity, and inclusion into the very fabric of our organization. “It reflects the hard work and commitment of our entire team and aligns with the strategic vision set by our Board,” she added.

