Gold prices fall sharply

KARACHI: Gold prices saw a big decline on Wednesday, as global market further receded close to $2,900 per ounce, traders said.

The precious metal slumped by Rs2,400 to Rs306,300 per tola and Rs2,058 to Rs262,602 per 10 grams, according to All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

World market scaled back by $24, pulling down gold bullion value to $2,916 per ounce while silver was available at around $32 per ounce.

Domestic silver prices dropped by Rs36 and Rs31, reaching Rs3,314 per ounce and Rs2,841 per 10 grams, respectively, the association said. Open market may trade gold and silver at rates differing those fixed by the association.

