UAE Crown Prince due today

Naveed Siddiqui Published February 27, 2025 Updated February 27, 2025 09:11am

ISLAMABAD: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, will embark on his maiden official visit to Pakistan on February 27 (Thursday) at the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan announced that the Crown Prince will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including ministers and senior officials, as well as prominent business leaders from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

This visit underscores the deep-rooted fraternal ties between Pakistan and the UAE and reflects the shared commitment to further strengthen bilateral economic partnership.

During the visit, the Crown Prince will engage in wide-ranging interactions with the leadership of Pakistan, to exchange views on matters of mutual interest, reinforce historical bonds and promote economic as well as investment cooperation.

The FO statement reads that several agreements and memorandums of understanding (MoUs) will be signed during the visit to bolster existing robust framework for long-term collaboration in multifaceted sectors.

