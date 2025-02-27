AIRLINK 184.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-0.72%)
BOP 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.35%)
CNERGY 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (7.85%)
FCCL 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.63%)
FFL 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.43%)
FLYNG 26.58 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.46%)
HUBC 131.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.07%)
HUMNL 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.77%)
KEL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.6%)
KOSM 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.9%)
MLCF 51.71 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.13%)
OGDC 208.88 Decreased By ▼ -4.45 (-2.09%)
PACE 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-6.42%)
PAEL 42.08 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.47%)
PIAHCLA 16.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.73%)
POWER 11.27 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.39%)
PPL 172.86 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-2.21%)
PRL 35.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.6%)
PTC 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.53%)
SEARL 95.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-2.1%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.89%)
SSGC 34.18 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (8.65%)
SYM 17.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.72%)
TELE 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
TRG 60.48 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.7%)
WAVESAPP 11.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.01%)
YOUW 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.56%)
BR100 11,925 Decreased By -60 (-0.5%)
BR30 35,736 Decreased By -186.7 (-0.52%)
KSE100 113,862 Decreased By -665.8 (-0.58%)
KSE30 35,401 Decreased By -298.1 (-0.84%)
Feb 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2025-02-27

Champions Trophy debacle: quiet introspection can be really valuable

Published 27 Feb, 2025 06:44am

A wave of gloom pervades across the country following Pakistan’s ouster from the ongoing Champions Trophy tournament. In other words, an air of melancholy has surrounded all of us.

Whatever the interim head coach and the de facto chief selector Aqib Javed told the media persons yesterday is nothing but an attempt aimed at adding insult to injury.

According to him, for example, Pakistan lost to India in particular because of lack of experience. In order to advance his argument, he produced some statistics, drawing a comparison between the experience prowess of India and Pakistan.

It is true that India’s team is the most experienced as they have played almost 1500 games together while Pakistan’s on the bottom, with less than 400 games.

What is also true is his remark that Babar Azam is only one in the Pakistan side who has played more than 100 games, followed by Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi, while the rest have played less than 30 games.

But the question is who is responsible for fielding a seemingly inexperienced and beleaguered side in the tournament? Was the management not fully aware of the possible upsides and downsides of players before announcing the team for this prestigious tournament?

Why didn’t the chief selector, the head coach and, above all, Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) take into consideration the real value of experienced players who motivate their junior team-mates to fight all out against a mighty or formidable opponent such as India.

Quiet introspection can be really valuable. But we, the hosts of the Champions Trophy, seem to have chosen to analyze our historic humiliation without taking stock of the situation in an objective manner. Interim Pakistan team coach’s remarks say it all.

Saleem Shehzad (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PCB Pakistan cricket team ICC Champions Trophy 2025 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Champions Trophy

Comments

200 characters

Champions Trophy debacle: quiet introspection can be really valuable

PD proposes Rs392.5bn PSDP for in-house projects

300 units consumption: Agriculture, domestic consumers to get benefit of FCA savings

Minister apprises British HC about power sector initiatives

Provisional negative adjustment of FCA: Nepra urged to pass on benefit to KE consumers

Govt says to run USC under PPP

Bun, rusk sales: FTO tells FBR to offer GST relief in budget

Senate panel takes notice of 600 trucks stuck at Pak-Iran border

Govt takes note of rise in prices of edibles ahead of Ramazan

Japanese car makers concern over delay in tax refunds

KPOGCL, consortium sign exploration agreement on Miran Block

Read more stories