Business & Finance Print 2025-02-27

Indian financial markets closed

Reuters Published 27 Feb, 2025 06:44am

MUMBAI: India’s currency, debt and equity markets will be closed on Wednesday, February 26, for a local holiday. They will resume trading on Thursday, February 27.

The benchmark Nifty 50 settled 0.03% lower at 22,547.55, while the BSE Sensex rose 0.2% to 74,602.12 on Tuesday, after five sessions of losses, as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of the holiday and monthly derivatives expiry.

The Indian rupee dropped 0.6% to 87.21 US dollar in its worst day in three weeks, weighed down by weakness in regional peers, importer hedging and dollar demand related to the expiry of non-deliverable forward contracts.

The benchmark 10-year bond was quoted at 100.575 rupees, with the yield little changed at 6.7065% due to heavy supply from Indian states and as the rupee plunged.

