Air ambulance facility is completely free for poor citizens. The Punjab government is bearing all the expenses of the air ambulance. The Punjab government is paying the air ambulance service at the rate of $540 per hour.

Three small planes and two helicopters are being used for the air ambulance. The quality of air medical dispatch has been standardized based on international guidelines. The air ambulance service has been started to transfer patients in critical condition from remote areas of the province to major hospitals. The air ambulance service in Punjab has successfully transferred more than 60 patients to hospitals so far. Maryam Nawaz had announced the launch of the air ambulance as soon as she assumed the office of Chief Minister. The project was implemented a month later. The free air ambulance has been operational since July. Air ambulances will be parked at three locations in Punjab. Landing zones will be created near hospitals for landing planes and helicopters. Doctors, nurses and paramedical staff have been given modern training. The aim of the air ambulance service is to provide timely access to specialized health care to critically ill patients from remote areas. Hospitals are fully prepared to receive patients arriving by air ambulance. In Punjab, Halima wife Pervez Khan was shifted from DHQ Hospital Mianwali to DHQ Hospital Rawalpindi. Abdul Razzaq son of Abdul Sattar was shifted from DHQ Hospital Mianwali to Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology, Muhammad Bilal son of Javed Akhtar was shifted from Sheikh Zayed Hospital Rahim Yar Khan to Lahore General Hospital. Mafia wife Muhammad Afzal was shifted from DHQ Hospital Mianwali to Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology and Moazzam Ali was shifted from CMH Sialkot to MH Rawalpindi.

Emergency Services Launched on Motorway

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif will soon launch a special Motorway Emergency Services. Emergency services will be provided within a 26-kilometer radius of the motorway adjacent to Punjab.

