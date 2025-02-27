AIRLINK 184.88 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.21%)
BOP 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
CNERGY 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.12%)
FCCL 41.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
FFL 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.12%)
FLYNG 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
HUBC 131.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 14.21 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.85%)
KEL 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.11%)
KOSM 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
MLCF 51.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.58%)
OGDC 210.00 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (0.54%)
PACE 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.28%)
PAEL 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.59%)
PIAHCLA 16.71 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.54%)
PIBTL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.65%)
POWER 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
PPL 174.15 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (0.75%)
PRL 35.34 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.77%)
PTC 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.86%)
SEARL 96.00 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.76%)
SILK 1.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.82%)
SYM 17.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
TPLP 11.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.34%)
TRG 60.75 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.45%)
WAVESAPP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.47%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
BR100 11,948 Increased By 22.7 (0.19%)
BR30 35,815 Increased By 78.1 (0.22%)
KSE100 114,312 Increased By 449.6 (0.39%)
KSE30 35,511 Increased By 110.6 (0.31%)
Feb 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Supplements Print 2025-02-27

Annual Performance of Emergency Services Department Punjab

  • Launch of Air Ambulance Service
Published February 27, 2025 Updated February 27, 2025 07:28am

Air ambulance facility is completely free for poor citizens. The Punjab government is bearing all the expenses of the air ambulance. The Punjab government is paying the air ambulance service at the rate of $540 per hour.

Three small planes and two helicopters are being used for the air ambulance. The quality of air medical dispatch has been standardized based on international guidelines. The air ambulance service has been started to transfer patients in critical condition from remote areas of the province to major hospitals. The air ambulance service in Punjab has successfully transferred more than 60 patients to hospitals so far. Maryam Nawaz had announced the launch of the air ambulance as soon as she assumed the office of Chief Minister. The project was implemented a month later. The free air ambulance has been operational since July. Air ambulances will be parked at three locations in Punjab. Landing zones will be created near hospitals for landing planes and helicopters. Doctors, nurses and paramedical staff have been given modern training. The aim of the air ambulance service is to provide timely access to specialized health care to critically ill patients from remote areas. Hospitals are fully prepared to receive patients arriving by air ambulance. In Punjab, Halima wife Pervez Khan was shifted from DHQ Hospital Mianwali to DHQ Hospital Rawalpindi. Abdul Razzaq son of Abdul Sattar was shifted from DHQ Hospital Mianwali to Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology, Muhammad Bilal son of Javed Akhtar was shifted from Sheikh Zayed Hospital Rahim Yar Khan to Lahore General Hospital. Mafia wife Muhammad Afzal was shifted from DHQ Hospital Mianwali to Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology and Moazzam Ali was shifted from CMH Sialkot to MH Rawalpindi.

Emergency Services Launched on Motorway

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif will soon launch a special Motorway Emergency Services. Emergency services will be provided within a 26-kilometer radius of the motorway adjacent to Punjab.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Emergency Services Department Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz

Comments

200 characters

Annual Performance of Emergency Services Department Punjab

PD proposes Rs392.5bn PSDP for in-house projects

300 units consumption: Agriculture, domestic consumers to get benefit of FCA savings

Minister apprises British HC about power sector initiatives

Provisional negative adjustment of FCA: Nepra urged to pass on benefit to KE consumers

Govt says to run USC under PPP

Bun, rusk sales: FTO tells FBR to offer GST relief in budget

Senate panel takes notice of 600 trucks stuck at Pak-Iran border

Govt takes note of rise in prices of edibles ahead of Ramazan

Japanese car makers concern over delay in tax refunds

KPOGCL, consortium sign exploration agreement on Miran Block

Read more stories