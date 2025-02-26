AIRLINK 184.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-0.72%)
Gaza reconstruction needs political clarity, stability, UAE’s Gargash says

Reuters Published 26 Feb, 2025 05:58pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

ABU DHBAI: Anwar Gargash, the diplomatic adviser to UAE’s president, said on Wednesday a Gaza reconstruction plan cannot happen without a clear path to a two-state solution for Israel and the Palestinians.

Investment in the project would need political stability, he added in remarks to the Investopia 2025 conference in Abu Dhabi.

“Gaza does need a reconstruction plan, a massive one, but that reconstruction plan cannot really take place without a clear path to a two-state solution. So, clearly here, you need political stability of a roadmap in order for these big investments to come to place,” Gargash said.

Arab states are weighing a post-war plan for Gaza to counter U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposal to redevelop the strip under U.S. control and displace Palestinians, a prospect that has angered regional leaders. The mainly Egyptian proposal may include up to $20 billion in funding over three years from the region, sources familiar with the discussions have said.

Egypt says Gaza should be rebuilt without displacing Palestinians

Egypt and Jordan held discussions with Gulf states in Riyadh last week to discuss the proposal ahead of an emergency summit to be held in Egypt on March 4 to discuss Gaza reconstruction.

Gargash added: “You know, you can’t just go and sort of invest billions without that political clarity and come back to see yet another conflict. I think that position is very clear.”

When asked if Trump’s proposal for Gaza was intentionally provocative to force Arab states to come up with a plan, Gargash said: “President Trump is a disruptor in many areas and the Arab, let’s say state system, was up to the challenge in my opinion. And I think it allowed the Arab state system to step up.”

