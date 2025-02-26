UAE’s 2PointZero aims for Abu Dhabi listing this year, says CEO

ABU DHABI: UAE investment platform 2PointZero is targeting a stock market listing in Abu Dhabi this year, CEO Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri said on Wednesday.

Last year, Abu Dhabi conglomerate International Holding Company (IHC) established 2PointZero as a holding firm which will have more than 100 billion dirhams ($27.23 billion) in assets.

The company expects opportunities for growth in Asia, Latin America and Africa, where one of its portfolio companies has invested in mining assets, Almheiri said.

Abu Dhabi-based International Resources Holding (IRH) invested $1.1 billion in Zambia’s Mopani Copper Mines in 2024.

2PointZero’s portfolio includes alternative asset manager Lunate, Egyptian financial services firm Beltone and IRH.

IHC is an Abu Dhabi conglomerate led by Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed al-Nahyan, who is also the UAE’s national security adviser and a foreign policy troubleshooter for his brother, President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan.