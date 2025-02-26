Fitch cuts Nissan rating to junk status, following Moody’s downgrade

TOKYO: Fitch Ratings said on Wednesday it has downgraded Nissan Motor’s rating to junk-status BB+ from BBB-, referring to the Japanese automaker’s “persistently low profitability, with a delayed recovery trajectory against our expectations”.

Fitch also maintained a negative outlook for Nissan credit.

The move came after Moody’s Ratings last week also cut its rating of Nissan by one notch to non-investment grade Ba1. S&P Global Ratings last month revised the carmaker’s credit outlook to negative and affirmed its BB+ rating.