AIRLINK 184.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-0.72%)
BOP 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.35%)
CNERGY 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (7.85%)
FCCL 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.63%)
FFL 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.43%)
FLYNG 26.58 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.46%)
HUBC 131.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.07%)
HUMNL 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.77%)
KEL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.6%)
KOSM 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.9%)
MLCF 51.71 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.13%)
OGDC 208.88 Decreased By ▼ -4.45 (-2.09%)
PACE 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-6.42%)
PAEL 42.08 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.47%)
PIAHCLA 16.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.73%)
POWER 11.27 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.39%)
PPL 172.86 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-2.21%)
PRL 35.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.6%)
PTC 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.53%)
SEARL 95.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-2.1%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.89%)
SSGC 34.18 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (8.65%)
SYM 17.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.72%)
TELE 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
TRG 60.48 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.7%)
WAVESAPP 11.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.01%)
YOUW 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.56%)
BR100 11,925 Decreased By -60 (-0.5%)
BR30 35,736 Decreased By -186.7 (-0.52%)
KSE100 113,862 Decreased By -665.8 (-0.58%)
KSE30 35,401 Decreased By -298.1 (-0.84%)
Feb 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Fitch cuts Nissan rating to junk status, following Moody’s downgrade

Reuters Published 26 Feb, 2025 05:20pm

TOKYO: Fitch Ratings said on Wednesday it has downgraded Nissan Motor’s rating to junk-status BB+ from BBB-, referring to the Japanese automaker’s “persistently low profitability, with a delayed recovery trajectory against our expectations”.

Fitch also maintained a negative outlook for Nissan credit.

Japan to court Tesla on Nissan investment, FT reports

The move came after Moody’s Ratings last week also cut its rating of Nissan by one notch to non-investment grade Ba1. S&P Global Ratings last month revised the carmaker’s credit outlook to negative and affirmed its BB+ rating.

nissan Fitch Moody's ratings

Comments

200 characters

Fitch cuts Nissan rating to junk status, following Moody’s downgrade

Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to boost bilateral trade to $2bn

Selling pressure at PSX, KSE-100 down over 400 points

Rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Will 18% GST on net metering slow down Pakistan’s solar boom?

Trump floats $5 million ‘gold card’ as a route to US citizenship

National Saving Schemes: CDNS decreases rates of return

PAA inks $15mn deal to strengthen Pakistan’s airport security

Hamas says next swap deal with Israel will use ‘new mechanism’

Gold price per tola falls Rs2,400 in Pakistan

HUBCO profit declines 68% in 2QFY25

Read more stories