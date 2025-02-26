Afghanistan bat first against England in must-win Champions Trophy match

Afghanistan have won the toss and elected to bat first against England in a must-win ICC Champions Trophy match at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore on Wednesday.

The match starts 2pm Pakistan Time.

Afghan players in tricky situation over anti-Taliban boycott calls, says coach

Team News

England

Playing XI: Philip Salt, Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith(w), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(c), Liam Livingstone, Jofra Archer, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Afghanistan

Playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi