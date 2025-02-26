AIRLINK 184.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-0.73%)
BOP 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.35%)
CNERGY 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
FCCL 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
FFL 15.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.85%)
FLYNG 25.76 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
HUBC 133.16 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (0.94%)
HUMNL 14.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.73%)
KOSM 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.19%)
MLCF 51.85 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.41%)
OGDC 210.30 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-1.42%)
PACE 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.67%)
PAEL 42.35 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.12%)
PIAHCLA 16.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (5.54%)
POWER 11.31 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.76%)
PPL 175.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-0.99%)
PRL 35.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.84%)
PTC 24.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.64%)
SEARL 95.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-1.97%)
SILK 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 32.23 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.45%)
SYM 17.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.67%)
TELE 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
TPLP 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
TRG 59.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.93%)
WAVESAPP 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.34%)
YOUW 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.84%)
BR100 11,963 Decreased By -22.5 (-0.19%)
BR30 35,887 Decreased By -36.2 (-0.1%)
KSE100 114,319 Decreased By -208.8 (-0.18%)
KSE30 35,578 Decreased By -120.9 (-0.34%)
Feb 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Iron ore dips on Chinese steel export concerns, US-Sino trade tensions

Reuters Published 26 Feb, 2025 12:35pm

SINGAPORE: Iron ore futures prices weakened for a third straight session on Wednesday, weighed by a dampening outlook for Chinese steel exports and rising trade tensions between the US and top consumer China.

The most-traded May iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) traded 0.61% lower at 815 yuan ($112.29) a metric ton, as of 0301 GMT.

The benchmark March iron ore on the Singapore Exchange was 0.3% higher at $106.35 a ton. US President Donald Trump signed a memorandum last week aiming to step up restrictions on Chinese investment in strategic areas, causing Chinese equities to stumble on Tuesday.

Due to additional levies imposed by Vietnam and South Korea, China’s direct steel exports will be affected, putting pressure on prices, said Chinese consultancy Hexun Futures in a note.

Vietnam announced last week that it will impose a temporary anti-dumping levy on some steel products from China, while South Korea has provisionally imposed tariffs on Chinese steel plate imports.

Still, the U.S dollar sagged near an 11-week low against its major peers on Wednesday.

A weaker dollar makes dollar-denominated commodities cheaper for holders of other currencies. Steel mills have resumed production, increasing demand for raw material replenishment, added Hexun.

Iron ore declines on recovery in shipments, duties on Chinese steel

In China, daily crude steel production of key steel enterprises logged a monthly increase of 0.8% to 2.151 million tons, while daily average steel production grew 4.2% on-month to 2.037 million tons, said Chinese consultancy Lange Steel, citing statistics from the China Iron and Steel Industry Association.

Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE posted marginal losses, with coking coal and coke down 0.46% and 0.33%, respectively.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange traded sideways.

Rebar edged up 0.76% and hot-rolled coil gained 1%, while stainless steel dipped 0.53% and wire rod ticked down 0.06%.

iron ore

Comments

200 characters

Iron ore dips on Chinese steel export concerns, US-Sino trade tensions

Selling pressure at PSX, KSE-100 down over 400 points

PM Shehbaz welcomed with guard of honour in Tashkent

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Procurement of 1,100 vehicles: PAC hints at summoning FBR chief

HUBCO profit declines 68% in 2QFY25

Iron, steel scrap importers: FBR withdraws EFS facility

Opposition to power arrears at-source deductions: KP govt’s summary gets no response from PD

Oil edges up as US stockpile report counters rising supply concerns

Project agreement: ADB tells LESCO to submit ‘AEFS’ for FY24

Policy oversight, regulatory framework: Govt to mull setting up of ‘crypto council’

Read more stories