AIRLINK 185.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.17%)
BOP 12.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
CNERGY 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
FCCL 41.59 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.31%)
FFL 15.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
FLYNG 25.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.79%)
HUBC 130.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.08%)
HUMNL 14.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.62%)
KEL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.52%)
KOSM 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
MLCF 52.00 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.7%)
OGDC 211.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-0.86%)
PACE 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.63%)
PAEL 42.10 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.52%)
PIAHCLA 16.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.77%)
POWER 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.92%)
PPL 175.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-1%)
PRL 35.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.59%)
PTC 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.68%)
SEARL 96.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.84%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.89%)
SSGC 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
SYM 17.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.5%)
TELE 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
TRG 59.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.45%)
WAVESAPP 11.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.67%)
YOUW 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 11,961 Decreased By -25 (-0.21%)
BR30 35,788 Decreased By -135.5 (-0.38%)
KSE100 114,359 Decreased By -169.3 (-0.15%)
KSE30 35,568 Decreased By -130.5 (-0.37%)
Feb 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-02-26

Iron ore declines on recovery in shipments, duties on Chinese steel

Reuters Published February 26, 2025 Updated February 26, 2025 07:20am

SINGAPORE: Iron ore futures prices faltered on Tuesday, weighed down by a recovery in iron ore shipments and increasing levies and legislations on Chinese steel exports.

The most-traded May iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) traded 1.14% lower at 821.5 yuan ($113.27) a metric ton as of 0246 GMT.

The benchmark March iron ore on the Singapore Exchange was 1.49% lower at $106.75 a ton. A bipartisan group of lawmakers is introducing a legislation to address the impact of Chinese-supported companies moving portions of their production to other countries to circumvent American duties.

The legislation would also toughen anti-dumping rules. While China exports only tiny volumes of steel to the US, it is responsible for much of the world’s excess steel capacity, according to the US Meanwhile, Vietnam will impose a temporary anti-dumping levy on some steel products from China, according to a trade ministry document seen by Reuters.

This comes after the US announced 25% tariffs on all steel imports earlier this month, with South Korea provisionally imposing tariffs on Chinese steel imports last week. “Iron ore prices were also lower, as data showed a pick-up in supply which weakened support for the steelmaking raw material,” analysts at ANZ said.

iron ore Dalian Commodity Exchange Iron ore price

Comments

200 characters

Iron ore declines on recovery in shipments, duties on Chinese steel

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Procurement of 1,100 vehicles: PAC hints at summoning FBR chief

Iron, steel scrap importers: FBR withdraws EFS facility

Opposition to power arrears at-source deductions: KP govt’s summary gets no response from PD

Project agreement: ADB tells LESCO to submit ‘AEFS’ for FY24

Policy oversight, regulatory framework: Govt to mull setting up of ‘crypto council’

PIACL sell-off: $4.3m paid to FA, PC panel told

Imported goods: FBR sets up ‘CEU’ at Karachi for same-day clearance

EU, international bodies can’t direct apex court: Justice Hilali

Financial inclusion: Banks urged to leverage technology

Read more stories