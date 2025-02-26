Iron ore declines on recovery in shipments, duties on Chinese steel

SINGAPORE: Iron ore futures prices faltered on Tuesday, weighed down by a recovery in iron ore shipments and increasing levies and legislations on Chinese steel exports.

The most-traded May iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) traded 1.14% lower at 821.5 yuan ($113.27) a metric ton as of 0246 GMT.

The benchmark March iron ore on the Singapore Exchange was 1.49% lower at $106.75 a ton. A bipartisan group of lawmakers is introducing a legislation to address the impact of Chinese-supported companies moving portions of their production to other countries to circumvent American duties.

The legislation would also toughen anti-dumping rules. While China exports only tiny volumes of steel to the US, it is responsible for much of the world’s excess steel capacity, according to the US Meanwhile, Vietnam will impose a temporary anti-dumping levy on some steel products from China, according to a trade ministry document seen by Reuters.

This comes after the US announced 25% tariffs on all steel imports earlier this month, with South Korea provisionally imposing tariffs on Chinese steel imports last week. “Iron ore prices were also lower, as data showed a pick-up in supply which weakened support for the steelmaking raw material,” analysts at ANZ said.