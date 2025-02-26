AIRLINK 184.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-0.7%)
South Africa’s Klaasen fit again after shaking off elbow issue

Reuters Published 26 Feb, 2025 11:39am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

South Africa batsman Heinrich Klaasen has recovered from an elbow injury that kept him out of their Champions Trophy opener against Afghanistan, skipper Temba Bavuma said.

The Proteas were unsure if Klaasen would have been available to face Australia in their second match in Rawalpindi on Tuesday but the game was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain.

“Everyone is good. Klaasen has recovered from the fitness (issue). That adds a lot of value and the team spirit is good,” Bavuma told reporters.

Klaasen could feature in South Africa’s final Group B game against England in Karachi on Saturday.

Bavuma said his team will rest for a couple of days before turning their attention to England, who meet Afghanistan later on Wednesday.

The loser of that match will be out of contention for the semi-finals.

New Zealand’s Ravindra keen to play against India in dead rubber

South Africa top their group on net run rate ahead of Australia, with both teams on three points. Another victory will send the South Africans through to the last four.

“We’ll get to see them (England) … when they go against Afghanistan. That will give us a better idea in terms of what the table will look like and what we need to do,” Bavuma said.

“I think that becomes another important game. England on paper are one of the stronger sides, so we know that as a group we’ll have to play to our best.”

